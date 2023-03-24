3 IPL 2023 teams that don't have a reliable wrist-spinner

Wrist-spinners are extremely important in any T20 competition, and the Indian Premier League (IPL) is no different.

The likes of Amit Mishra and Piyush Chawla are among the leading wicket-takers in the history of the IPL. Even in the previous edition of the league, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav turned in excellent performances and helped their respective teams notch up a few wins.

However, certain IPL 2023 sides don't have the privilege of calling upon a trusted wrist-spinner. These teams might find it difficult to exert control over the middle overs by taking regular wickets.

Here are three IPL 2023 teams that don't have a reliable wrist-spinner.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders

Surrey v Middlesex - Vitality T20 Blast

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have no outright wrist-spinners in their side. Varun Chakaravarthy can send down some googlies and legbreaks, while new signing Suyash Sharma is a relative unknown, but KKR don't have an out-and-out wicket-taking leggie.

Last year, Shreyas Iyer and Co. struggled to find penetration from their spinners. Sunil Narine was economical but couldn't pick up wickets consistently, while Chakaravarthy endured a tough campaign and even lost his place in the playing XI.

The Eden Gardens wicket has become rather pace-friendly these days. Having a leg-spinner who can entice the batters into playing big shots would've greatly helped KKR.

With some injury issues as well, things aren't looking good for them ahead of IPL 2023.

#2 Mumbai Indians

India v New Zealand - 2011 ICC World Cup Warm Up Game

Since releasing Rahul Chahar ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, the Mumbai Indians (MI) haven't been able to settle on a reliable wrist-spinner. Things are no different for the 2023 season.

Piyush Chawla is the only specialist leg-spinner in their squad this year. The veteran bowler is among the leading wicket-takers in IPL history but has played only one game since the 2020 season commenced. His limitations at the highest level have been exposed and he is bound to be pretty rusty.

MI have part-time leg-spin options in Dewald Brevis and Nehal Wadhera, but neither youngster looks likely to be in contention for a spot in the playing XI right now. Mumbai might find it difficult to pick up wickets in the middle overs for a second year running.

#1 Chennai Super Kings

Australia v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has always had a preference for finger-spinners, who get the job done in spin-friendly venues like Chepauk owing to their control.

The likes of Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma and Piyush Chawla were part of the squad at times but weren't able to nail down a starting spot. This time around, the Men in Yellow have young Prashant Solanki, who made his debut for the franchise last year, to call upon.

Solanki is definitely a talented bowler, but he has a long way to go before he can be considered a reliable IPL-level player. He hasn't even established himself at the domestic level yet.

Maheesh Theekshana can send down a googly or two, but it's safe to say that CSK don't have a quality wrist-spinner in their ranks for the upcoming campaign.

Poll : Which team will rue the absence of a quality wrist-spinner more? MI CSK 11 votes