3 issues CSK solved at the IPL 2023 auction

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed seven players in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, which was held on December 23 in Kochi.

The four-time champions endured a disappointing campaign in IPL 2022 as they finished close to the bottom of the table, above only the Mumbai Indians. The Super Kings had plenty of holes on their roster, some of which they managed to address in the auction.

Here are three issues CSK solved in the IPL 2023 auction.

#3 Kyle Jamieson might end up being important to CSK's plans

England v New Zealand - Second LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Three

Kyle Jamieson is an outlier on the CSK roster. Like others in the squad, he doesn't boast express pace, but he has the ability to extract steep bounce off a length owing to his height.

At venues outside Chepauk, where Dwaine Pretorius and Matheesha Pathirana might not be able to remain effective, Jamieson could come into his own. His death bowling isn't great, but he could still be a potent threat with the new ball and in the middle overs.

At the very least, even if his T20 stock has dipped over the last two years, Jamieson is a unique bowler who offers something special to the Super Kings' management. CSK managed to acquire an X-factor cricketer in the IPL 2023 auction.

#2 Slowly but steadily, the Super Kings are getting younger

Sreshth Shah @sreshthx Hyderabad's Shaik Rasheed, vice captain of India u19 at 2022 World Cup. Was ineligible to be part of auction last time around due to age + no senior cricket experience This time will get mentorship under Dhoni, Stokes etc. Bought by CSK Hyderabad's Shaik Rasheed, vice captain of India u19 at 2022 World Cup. Was ineligible to be part of auction last time around due to age + no senior cricket experience This time will get mentorship under Dhoni, Stokes etc. Bought by CSK

CSK were heavily criticized for their purchases in the IPL 2022 mega-auction, largely because they didn't move towards a significantly younger side. They decided to keep hold of their core, a move that meant the average age of their squad remained high.

Slowly but steadily, though, the Super Kings are building a younger side. They already had Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Prashant Solanki in the bowling department, apart from Ruturaj Gaikwad in the batting unit. In the IPL 2023 auction, CSK signed a few more youngsters.

Nishant Sindhu and Shaik Rasheed, two India U19 World Cup stars who are immensely talented, were snapped up by the four-time champions. Bhagath Varma and Ajay Mandal were signed as well. These purchases showed that CSK have at least one eye on the future.

#1 CSK managed to acquire their blockbuster all-rounder

Pakistan v England - Third Test Match: Day Four

CSK have always loved overseas fast-bowling all-rounders. An attempt to sign former player Sam Curran was inevitable, but that didn't materialize as the Punjab Kings shelled out north of ₹18 crore for the left-armer. The Super Kings then turned their attention to Ben Stokes and got their man.

Stokes is a rather un-CSK-like signing and has his limitations in T20 cricket. But at the end of the day, he's a match-winner who knows how to perform under pressure. If he's used in the right way, the Englishman could be a genuine MVP candidate in IPL 2023.

CSK were on the lookout for a blockbuster all-rounder. They ticked that box with Stokes, who could even be the future leader of the franchise.

Poll : Is Kyle Jamieson in contention to be part of CSK's first-choice playing XI in IPL 2023? Yes No 0 votes