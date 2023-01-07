3 issues GT solved at the IPL 2023 auction

The Gujarat Titans (GT) didn't have as much money as some of the other franchises in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, but they still managed to make significant additions to their roster.

GT signed seven players on December 23, with two of them likely to walk straight into their playing XI. The defending champions retained the core that took them to the title anyway and are in an excellent position to record another successful IPL season on the back of their work in the auction.

Here are three issues GT solved in the IPL 2023 auction.

#3 Shivam Mavi could bridge the gap between the batting and bowling units

There was a lot of criticism leveled at GT's batting unit in IPL 2022, with most of the opinion that they didn't have enough depth in the department. There was a grain of truth to that statement as well, with Rashid Khan batting at No. 7 in the playing XI.

The Titans made up for their shortcomings, but only because the likes of David Miller and Hardik Pandya had all-time great seasons with contributions from Rahul Tewatia and Shubman Gill. They needed to find a lower-order all-rounder in the IPL 2023 auction, which they did by signing Shivam Mavi.

Mavi very recently showed glimpses of his batting ability and could add weight to a lower order that wasn't seriously tested last year. Mohammad Shami and Alzarri Joseph can tonk the ball, but they aren't reliable. Neither is Yash Dayal. That's where the 24-year-old could bridge the gap between the batting and bowling departments, although he has a lot of work to do.

#2 The Titans snapped up two excellent overseas backups

GT acquired two excellent overseas backups in the IPL 2023 auction - Odean Smith and Josh Little. While the former was signed at his base price, the Titans went all-out for the latter, shelling out ₹4.4 crore for his services.

Hardik Pandya and Co. got a significant upgrade on Dominic Drakes and Lockie Ferguson, who were raw and on a huge contract respectively. Odean, with his power-hitting and pace, could have a role to play as the tournament progresses. Little, on the other hand, will be an excellent backup for Joseph, with his all-phase prowess and left-arm angle.

Not all of GT's overseas signings were great, with Kane Williamson looking out of place in an insipid top order. But Odean and Little were smart purchases.

#1 GT signed an Indian wicket-keeper in KS Bharat

GT desperately needed an Indian wicket-keeper in the IPL 2023 auction, with mock auctions ahead of the event all pointing towards KS Bharat as a potential option.

Bharat is an excellent player of spin and will complement the likes of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya well. As a top-order batter who is among the best glovemen in the country, he can fill in for the injury-prone Wriddhiman Saha whenever needed. The 29-year-old might even be first-choice, with Saha having his limitations.

GT traded away Rahmanullah Gurbaz ahead of the IPL 2023 auction and Matthew Wade's fit in the playing XI remains a question. The Titans snapped up the perfect profile of player in Bharat.

