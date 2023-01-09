3 issues LSG solved at the IPL 2023 auction

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) released seven players ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, which was held on December 23 in Kochi. Having done that, they needed to make significant additions to their roster.

The Super Giants managed to put together a decent auction in which they acquired 10 players, including four overseas professionals. They are well-poised to go further than they did in IPL 2022, when they were knocked out by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator.

Here are three issues LSG solved in the IPL 2023 auction.

#3 LSG acquired two decent backup all-rounders after releasing Jason Holder

LSG released Jason Holder ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. The West Indian's batting ability was underutilized by the Super Giants last year and he didn't make enough of an impact with the ball either. Having let him go, though, the franchise needed to dip into the overseas all-rounder market.

LSG signed two players in that department at the IPL 2023 auction. Daniel Sams and Romario Shepherd were acquired at their respective base prices to join Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers, who were already at the franchise.

While Sams and Shepherd may not walk into the LSG playing XI, they could add great value to the franchise if the need arises. While the former offers all-phase bowling value and batting ability, the latter is a powerful hitter who can chip in with the new ball. The Super Giants' overseas contingent looks strong on paper.

#2 LSG's Indian pace department looks much stronger

Another department that LSG managed to significantly boost at the IPL 2023 auction was the Indian pace contingent. KL Rahul had only Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan and Mayank Yadav to call upon prior to December 23, and the former two have had their struggles with injuries.

LSG, though, snapped up Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur and Yudhvir Charak to give themselves more options on the bench. While Unadkat doesn't have a great IPL record, he could be a capable backup option with his experience. Thakur is considered one of the brightest pace-bowling prospects in domestic cricket, while Charak has also been on the radar for a while now.

#1 Nicholas Pooran could build on his IPL 2022 campaign and justify his potential

LSG's middle order desperately needed a left-hander, and they snapped up a hugely talented one in Nicholas Pooran for a whopping ₹16 crore at the IPL 2023 auction.

Pooran hasn't lived up to his billing in T20I cricket of late, but he had an excellent IPL campaign with the Sunrisers Hyderabad last year. He amassed 306 runs at an average of 38.25 and a strike rate of 144.34, maintaining his composure in important run-chases and taking his team over the line.

Can Gautam Gambhir and the LSG think tank get the best out of Pooran? If he fires, they will have fixed a major role in their middle order, one that bogged them down in IPL 2022. The Super Giants did their job at the auction, though, and brought the southpaw to Lucknow.

