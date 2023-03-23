3 LSG players who are on overpriced contracts for IPL 2023

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) constructed a decent roster for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), where they qualified for the playoffs and lost in the Eliminator.

LSG banked on excellent performances from the budget picks in their side, including the uncapped Mohsin Khan and the talented Ravi Bishnoi. The likes of Deepak Hooda and Quinton de Kock were at the forefront of their charge, managing to provide excellent value for money with their runs.

Other names on the roster, however, have quite literally failed to live up to their billing. Here are three LSG players who are on overpriced contracts for IPL 2023.

#3 Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran was LSG's most expensive signing at the IPL 2023 auction as they snapped him up for a whopping ₹16 crore.

The Super Giants desperately needed a left-hander who could take on both pace and spin in their middle order and turned to the West Indian. He had a prolific season with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022, taking responsibility and seeing through a few tricky chases.

Although he is dynamic and immensely talented, Pooran isn't the most consistent. He has had only one IPL season of note and hasn't impressed in either international cricket or in franchise leagues over the last year or so.

It remains to be seen if Gautam Gambhir and Co. can get the best out of the maverick batter.

#2 Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya had a good start to IPL 2022 with LSG, playing some important knocks and keeping things tight with the ball. However, his performances faded towards the business end of the competition.

In 14 matches for the Super Giants last year, Krunal managed 183 runs at an average of 20.33 and a strike rate of 126.21. He also picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.97.

The all-rounder hasn't had a single IPL season where he has scored more than 250 runs, and his strike rate in a campaign hasn't been higher than 130 since 2018. He has also never scalped more than 12 wickets in an edition of the IPL.

Krunal currently commands ₹8.25 crore, an amount that seems high given his end product.

#1 Marcus Stoinis

LSG will pay Marcus Stoinis ₹9.2 crore for his services, which haven't been very valuable. The burly Aussie endured a tough campaign in IPL 2022, failing to contribute significantly in either department.

Stoinis scored 156 runs at an average of 19.5, with no fifty-plus scores to his name. He picked up just four wickets at an economy rate of 11.29 and has had only one notable IPL campaign overall.

There were rumors that LSG would release Stoinis ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, but they decided to hold on to the all-rounder. It doesn't seem like he will justify his price tag, though.

