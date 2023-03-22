3 LSG players who are worth way more than their IPL 2023 contracts

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) released seven players ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, which was held on December 23 in Kochi.

With that, LSG managed to free up the funds to make some big signings, including Nicholas Pooran for a whopping ₹16 crore. Others like Mark Wood, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan and Marcus Stoinis are among the biggest earners in the side.

At the same time, Lucknow have a bunch of players who are on cut-price deals and offer more to the franchise than their price tags suggest. Here are three LSG players who are worth way more than their IPL 2023 contracts.

#3 Kyle Mayers

South Africa v West Indies - 3rd One Day International

Kyle Mayers has quickly become an integral component of West Indies' side across formats. He has also been a regular in franchise leagues around the world.

Mayers played seven matches for Durban's Super Giants in the SA20 league, making 163 runs at a strike rate of 133.6. Opposition teams managed to use off-spin to stifle his free-stroking style, but he is constantly increasing his range as a batter.

Mayers also bowls some handy dibbly-dobblies with the new ball and could be used to pick up an early wicket or two. At just ₹50 lakh, LSG have an excellent cricketer on their books.

#2 Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan was one of the breakout stars of IPL 2022. The tall left-armer scalped 14 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 5.97 and impressed all with his pace, accuracy and versatility.

Since then, though, Mohsin has been on the sidelines. He has gone under the knife and hasn't played any professional cricket, leading to doubts regarding his availability and fitness for IPL 2023.

However, Mohsin is clearly an exciting talent who could become a finished product with a few more top-level matches under his belt. The 24-year-old has age on his side, and his immense ceiling makes the ₹20 lakh LSG shelled out for him seem like petty cash.

#1 Ravi Bishnoi

India v Pakistan - DP World Asia Cup

LSG managed to sneak Ravi Bishnoi into their squad without having to go through the unpredictability of an auction. Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction, the Super Giants managed to acquire the young leg-spinner for ₹4 crore via the draft system.

Bishnoi played 14 matches in the 2022 season, returning 13 wickets at an economy rate of 8.44. Although he wasn't at his absolute best, with his accuracy letting him down on occasion, he did a decent job as LSG's lead spinner who bowled tough overs.

Bishnoi is arguably the best T20 spinner in the country and will be one of the bowlers to watch out for this year. He is also an excellent fielder, making him a valuable shortest-format asset.

