3 MPL stars who would fit perfectly in Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2024

The inaugural edition of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) is currently underway in Maharashtra. Six teams, namely Eagle Nashik Titans, Solapur Royals, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, Puneri Bappa, Ratnagiri Jets, and Kolhapur Tuskers are competing against each other in this tournament.

Some top names of Indian cricket like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, Rahul Tripathi, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, and Vicky Ostwal are playing in MPL 2023 right now. The competition has produced some intense matches, and many fans have been following the league closely.

It is likely that the Indian Premier League franchises, especially Maharashtra-based Mumbai Indians, would be closely following the Maharashtra Premier League as well. Having talented local players is always a good thing for an IPL franchise.

If the scouts do their job to perfection, they can even snap up some extremely talented youngsters at a cheap price at the auction. Mumbai Indians signed Akash Madhwal as a replacement last year, while they picked up Nehal Wadhera at his base price in the auction. Both players played a vital role in MI's journey to Qualifier 2.

Mumbai Indians may target the following three top performers from the Maharashtra Premier League to add some more local flavor to their squad.

#1 Arshin Kulkarni has scored a century in MPL 2023

Rising star Arshin Kulkarni grabbed the headlines with a century against Ruturaj Gaikwad's Puneri Bappa team in the Maharashtra Premier League. Kulkarni scored a 54-ball 117 against PB.

He is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the Maharashtra Premier League, having aggregated 195 runs from three matches. His batting average is 65, while his strike rate is 195. Notably, he also bagged a four-wicket haul against Puneri Bappa.

Arshin Kulkarni, 18-year-old, playing in MPL:- 117(54) with bat.- 4/21 with ball.- Defended 5 runs in the final over.He has been a run-machine in age group cricket, another talent to watch out in future. https://t.co/tzPxtnruQJ

Looking at his incredible numbers in MPL 2023, Mumbai Indians would be interested in signing the talented batter. Since Ruturaj Gaikwad got to witness his century on the ground, even he may recommend Kulkarni's name to the Chennai Super Kings team management for IPL 2024.

#2 Pradeep Dadhe

Pune-based right-arm medium pacer Pradeep Dadhe has picked up eight wickets in four matches for Ratnagiri Jets so far in MPL 2023. He has bagged a couple of three-wicket hauls.

Dadhe is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the Maharashtra Premier League. His economy rate has been 8.14, while his bowling average in the tournament has been 14.25 so far.

The right-arm pacer seems to be a wicket-taking bowler in T20 cricket. If he can maintain his consistency, he can even receive a contract from MI in IPL 2024.

#3 Piyush Salvi

Piyush Salvi is currently the highest wicket-taker in MPL 2023. In just four matches, Salvi has accounted for 10 wickets.

#ThisIsMahaCricket #MPL After Match, this is how the #ShriramCapitalMPL2023 Purple Cap standings look. 🟣4s Puneri Bappa's Piyush Salvi leads the wickets tally withwickets ☄️Salvi is closely followed by Pradeep Dadhe and Sachin Bhosale.Will they catch him? 🤔 After Match 1️⃣2️⃣, this is how the #ShriramCapitalMPL2023 Purple Cap standings look. 🟣4s Puneri Bappa's Piyush Salvi leads the wickets tally with 1️⃣0️⃣ wickets ☄️Salvi is closely followed by Pradeep Dadhe and Sachin Bhosale. Will they catch him? 🤔#ThisIsMahaCricket #MPL https://t.co/lQVRLJ8Ox8

Salvi has taken at least two wickets in all the matches that he has played. He returned with three wicket-hauls for Puneri Bappa in their league stage matches against Kolhapur Tuskers and Eagle Nashik Titans.

If Salvi can maintain his consistency for the Puneri Bappa team in MPL and remain at the top of the bowlers' leaderboard, a high-profile Indian Premier League franchise may offer him a deal at the IPL 2024 Auction later this year.

