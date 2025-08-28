3 overseas batters who should be bought back at a cheaper price at the IPL 2026 auction ft. Jake Fraser-McGurk

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will see all 10 teams try to strengthen their squad. After a unique mega-auction in 2025, which saw many teams retain their core for exorbitant amounts before finding themselves short of funds at the event, we could see different strategies being implemented.
Overseas players are always contenders to be released, with the more successful teams choosing to build around Indian cores. Batters, in particular, have rarely been staples of franchises without maintaining an extremely high level of performance over years.
This year as well, we could see some overseas batters head back into the auction pool if their respective sides feel that they currently don't offer enough bang for buck. At the same time, however, their value could see them return.
On that note, here are three overseas batters who should be bought back at a cheaper price at the IPL 2026 auction.
#3 Jake Fraser-McGurk
Jake Fraser-McGurk had one of the worst IPL campaigns for a batter in 2025. He barely touched double digits over the course of the matches he played before losing his place in the playing XII.
Fraser-McGurk's career hasn't taken off in the way many expected, with his technical issues catching up. However, he remains a batter with immense potential and showed how destructive he can be in his maiden season for the Delhi Capitals in 2024.
Fraser-McGurk is a long-term project, and the Capitals will do well to develop him after acquiring him at a price cheaper than ₹9 crore.
#2 David Miller
The Lucknow Super Giants punched above their weight in IPL 2025, but they seem set to ring in the changes in both departments ahead of the 2026 campaign. Their overseas contingent, in particular, is primed to undergo a few tweaks.
Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran were the Super Giants' three best batters in the previous campaign. The fourth overseas slot went to David Miller in the first half of the season, but Lucknow later realized that they needed that role to beef up the bowling unit.
Miller, who is currently earning ₹7.5 crore, isn't guaranteed to be a starter anymore. Rishabh Pant and Co. wouldn't want to spend a big amount on a backup, and signing him for a cheaper amount would be wise. The fact that the South African is nearing the end of his career will also play a role.
#1 Shimron Hetmyer
Retained for ₹11 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Shimron Hetmyer didn't have a great campaign for the Rajasthan Royals. Playing a niche finisher's role, the West Indian often failed to get the job done at the death. He was also caught out by spinners at times, with oppositions using matchups to curtail his expansive strokeplay.
Rajasthan have a serious problem on their hands in terms of funds. They barely had any money to significantly strengthen their squad at the 2025 auction and will be in the same position if they don't release a few big names. Hetmyer, as an overseas player who isn't in great form, seems the most expendable of the lot.
Hetmyer's stock has fallen a bit lately, so the Royals might be able to secure his services at a cheaper price. Either way, it's a risk they might have to take if they are to bolster their squad.
