3 player battles to watch out for in GT vs PBKS, Match 17 of IPL 2024 ft. Azmatullah Omarzai vs Shikhar Dhawan

Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2024 tonight. It is the third home game for GT, who have been undefeated at the Narendra Modi Stadium this season. Gujarat started their season with a win over Mumbai Indians at home. Last Sunday, they beat SunRisers Hyderabad in an afternoon fixture.

On the other side, the Punjab Kings have a zero-percent win record away from home in IPL 2024. The Kings lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants while playing away from home. PBKS will be keen to snap their winless streak in away games, but it will be quite challenging for them to defeat GT in their backyard

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have battled thrice in IPL history, with the Titans emerging victorious on two occasions. Notably, tonight will be the first time GT host PBKS for a match at the world's largest cricket stadium.

PBKS have not played a match at the Narendra Modi Stadium since the 2021 season. Hence, the visitors might struggle in tonight's game. Before PBKS battles GT, here's a list of the three player battles that might determine the result of Match 17 in IPL 2024.

#1 Azmatullah Omarzai (GT) vs Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has stepped up and delivered the goods for the Gujarat Titans in the powerplay overs of IPL 2024. Captain Shubman Gill has entrusted him with the new-ball responsibility, and so far, he has done an impressive job for the Titans.

In the match against Mumbai Indians, Omarzai got rid of Ishan Kishan and Naman Dhir in the powerplay, while against SunRisers Hyderabad, he sent Mayank Agarwal back to the dressing room.

Captain Shikhar Dhawan has been among the top run-getters for Punjab Kings in the last two seasons. Opposition skipper Gill will expect his new-ball bowler Omarzai to dismiss Dhawan cheaply in the first six overs tonight.

#2 Mohit Sharma (GT) vs Jitesh Sharma (PBKS)

Mohit Sharma made his return to IPL in a match against the Punjab Kings last year. He won the Man of the Match award for his fantastic spell of 2/18 in four overs.

Sharma bagged the wickets of dangermen Sam Curran and Jitesh Sharma in that game. GT fans will hope for a similar performance from Mohit tonight, while PBKS' finisher Jitesh will try to regain his form by taking Mohit to the cleaners in tonight's IPL 2024 match.

#3 Shubman Gill (GT) vs Sam Curran (PBKS)

Shubman Gill is yet to play a big knock for the Gujarat Titans this season, but he will be quite confident heading into tonight's match because of his impressive record against the Punjab Kings.

Gill was the top scorer for GT in both of their previous victories against PBKS.

On the other side, PBKS will rely on Sam Curran to dismiss Gill early. Curran opened the bowling for Punjab in their last game and returned with a three-wicket haul.

It will be interesting to see if the left-arm pacer can produce a similar performance against Gill and company.