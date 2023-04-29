3 player battles to watch out for in KKR vs GT, Match 39 of IPL 2023 

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host the Gujarat Titans (GT) in what will be the first afternoon encounter at Eden Gardens in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, April 29.

The last encounter between the two sides was a highly memorable affair courtesy of Rinku Singh. The explosive left-handed batter scored five consecutive sixes to snatch victory out of the jaws of defeat in Ahmedabad. Since then, the campaigns of the two sides have been vastly different.

GT had to endure yet another unprecedented loss against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), but have bounced back since then to maintain their place in the top four. KKR, on the other hand, slumped to a four-match losing streak but recently returned to winning ways after completing a double over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

KKR's overseas woes continued as Litton Das returned to Bangladesh due to a family emergency. Barring Sai Sudharsan's absence, GT have a full squad to play with in a bid for the top spot, which is only two points away from grasp.

On that note, let's take a look at three fascinating player battles for the upcoming encounter.

#1 Jason Roy vs Mohammed Shami

Jason Roy is the most in-form player for KKR at the moment and has scored back-to-back fifties. KKR managed not to lose a wicket in the powerplay against RCB and it played a huge part in their eventual win.

Roy has been at his destructive best in IPL 2023 so far, helping KKR take full advantage of the powerplay by taking down bowlers. If he wishes to do the same against GT, he will have to overcome the threat Mohammed Shami poses with the new ball.

Shami has continued his good work in the shortest format in 2023 as well and is having a solid campaign as GT's spearhead. Wickets in the powerplay have always been his primary role and while he may have to change things up a bit considering it is a day encounter, he will still be very influential.

The two players have only come across in T20 cricket once, but considering the nature of the contest and the squads, this is just a matchup waiting to happen.

#2 Venkatesh Iyer vs Rashid Khan

Venkatesh Iyer's form has been crucial for KKR in keeping them alive in the race for the playoffs. The all-rounder has settled well into the No. 3 role, even scoring a century against MI, albeit in a losing cause. His ability to assert control over the bowlers and match the required rate instantly on his day makes him a nightmare for the opposition.

GT have the perfect antidote in the form of Rashid Khan, who is having a season to remember. While his economy is a little bit higher than his usual standards, he is on a good run when it comes to wickets. 14 wickets in eight matches, including a hat-trick against KKR, is a phenomenal return at the halfway stage of the tournament.

The two players have only come across each other on two occasions in the past. Iyer has scored 24 runs off 17 deliveries at a strike rate of 141 while Rashid has managed to dismiss him once.

#3 Shubman Gill vs Suyash Sharma

The young Indian opening batter is going about his business and piling on the runs. He has fond memories of Kolkata and will face his former franchise at Eden Gardens for the first time since his departure. His recent trips to the venue in the shortest format have been fruitful, to say the least.

It is pertinent that KKR dismiss Shubman Gill early and expose GT's middle order as early as possible, much like how LSG did in Lucknow.

Suyash Sharma has been a revelation for KKR this season and his ability to bowl in the powerplay surprised everyone in their win over RCB. The leg-spinner took the crucial wicket of Faf du Plessis which played a huge role in the outcome.

Gill was dismissed by Krunal Pandya for a duck against LSG, which was also an afternoon encounter. Nitish Rana could potentially take a page out of the book and try pitting Suyash Sharma against Shubman Gill in the powerplay itself.

