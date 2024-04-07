3 player battles to watch out for in LSG vs GT, Match 21 of IPL 2024 ft. Mayank Yadav vs Shubman Gill

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 21 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, April 7.

The KL Rahul-led Lucknow opened their campaign with a 20-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, the side bounced back following the early setback, claiming back-to-back wins over Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

With two wins from three games and a net run rate of 0.483, LSG are currently fourth in the IPL 2024 points table. They would want to capitalize on their momentum and secure two valuable points against GT.

IPL 2024 has been a mixed bag for Gujarat so far. They have wins against Mumbai Indians (MI) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), while they have been beaten by Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The 2022 champions occupy the seventh spot in the standings and have a chance of climbing into the top four by beating Lucknow. GT are unbeaten against LSG, having won all of their four matches so far in the tournament's history.

Here, we take a look at three matchups that could have a significant impact on the result of the LSG vs GT clash.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) vs Rashid Khan (GT)

Lucknow will rely on Nicholas Pooran for fireworks towards the back end of the innings. The southpaw has been in stunning form this season, having chalked up 146 runs across three innings at a fantastic strike rate of 175.9.

He scored a quick-fire 41-run knock in just 21 balls in their previous match against RCB. It will be crucial for Gujarat to send back Pooran early, given his ability to single-handedly win games for his team.

Afghan spin wizard Rashid Khan could be GT skipper Shubman Gill's best bet against Pooran. While the leg spinner has bagged just four wickets from as many outings so far, he is a proven campaigner in white-ball cricket.

While Pooran is known for taking the best of bowlers to the cleaners, he has struggled against Rashid in the T20 format. The left-handed batter has scored just 27 runs off 43 deliveries and has been out twice to the crafty spinner.

Mayank Yadav (LSG) vs Shubman Gill (GT)

Lucknow's tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav made headlines with a sensational IPL debut against Punjab. He bagged three wickets and tormented the batters with his express speed.

He followed it up with yet another three-wicket haul in the subsequent match against Bengaluru. During his spell against RCB, he clocked 156.7 kph on the speed gun, which is the fastest ball of the season.

His contest against Shubman Gill will be an exciting one. The GT skipper is the leading run-getter for his side in IPL 2024, mustering 164 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 159.22. The star opener scored an unbeaten 89 in Gujarat's previous match against Punjab.

Marcus Stoinis (LSG) vs Mohit Sharma (GT)

Marcus Stoinis will be a pivotal cog in Lucknow's middle order against Gujarat. The swashbuckling batter has a point to prove, as it has been a disappointing season for him with the bat so far.

The onus will be on Stoinis to provide Lucknow with some impetus towards the middle and death overs innings. However, he will have to counter GT's veteran seamer Mohit Sharma, who has performed admirably at those stages.

Sharma is the leading wicket-taker for Gujarat in IPL 2024. The 35-year-old has claimed seven wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 8.18. He will be handy with his cutters on the Lucknow pitch.