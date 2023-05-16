3 player battles to watch out for in LSG vs MI, Match 63 of IPL 2023 

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host the Mumbai Indians (MI) in a crucial 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) contest at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, May 16.

Both teams are currently placed in the top four of the points table, but things could change quickly should they lose, with a majority of the teams still in contention to qualify for the playoffs.

KL Rahul recorded centuries both times the two sides met in the previous edition. However, the wicketkeeper-batter has been ruled out of the competition and LSG are dealing with the setback under the leadership of Krunal Pandya.

Lucknow recorded a memorable run chase against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) away from home in their last contest and the upcoming clash against MI will be their final home game of the season.

MI, on the other hand, have shot upwards in the table primarily on the back of their batting prowess, which is in red-hot form at the moment. Barring Rohit Sharma, the entire batting unit is in splendid touch, giving them multiple match-winners.

It goes without saying that the big picture is bound to be how the LSG bowlers fare against the MI batters and vice versa.

On that note, here are three player battles to look forward to from the upcoming LSG vs MI clash in IPL 2023.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav vs Ravi Bishnoi

Suryakumar Yadav has been batting on another level, and he could really drive a point home if he prolongs his run on a tricky surface in Lucknow ahead of the playoffs.

The ace batter has scored runs for fun at the Wankhede Stadium, but barring his splendid knock against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali, he has not really been among the runs in away matches.

Spin bowling has proven to be key to success in Lucknow, with its primarily used black soil wicket. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi will be LSG's biggest hope against the in-form MI batter in the middle overs.

While the young spinner has had an inconsistent tournament so far, he boasts an excellent record against Suryakumar. Across the five innings that these two players have faced each other, Bishnoi has managed to take the prized wicket on three occasions, as well as contain him to just 23 runs off 20 deliveries at a strike rate of 115.

Suryakumar had lost his wicket to the spinner during the first meeting between the two franchises at the Brabourne Stadium in IPL 2022.

#2 Quinton de Kock vs Piyush Chawla

KL Rahul's injury has paved the way for Quinton de Kock's return at the top of the order for LSG. The South African keeper-batter has looked sharp since recovering from his injury by scoring 99 runs across two matches at a strike rate of 165.

However, the left-handed batter has been dismissed by leg spinners both times this season. With spin expected to be introduced early, the opener will have a testing time against the in-form Piyush Chawla.

The veteran spinner is enjoying the most prolific IPL season of his career and has a solid record against de Kock as well over the years.

The duo have come across each other on three occasions, where Chawla has taken de Kock's wicket once, and contained him to just nine runs at a strike rate of 69.23.

#3 Nicholas Pooran vs Chris Jordan

The former West Indies skipper is thriving in his role as a finisher with his new franchise. Nicholas Pooran recently swung LSG to win with a pivotal cameo during the run chase against SRH and he could once again prove to be the difference against MI.

The five-time champions are struggling with their death bowling at the moment. While Akash Madhwal has proven to be a solid presence at the back end, they will also require Chris Jordan to step up.

The England all-rounder came in as a replacement for Jofra Archer and has a huge responsibility on his shoulder. Jordan and Pooran have faced one other in eight matches to date, with the Windies batter scoring 43 runs at a strike rate of 130 while losing his wicket once.

Who will win the upcoming clash between LSG and MI in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

