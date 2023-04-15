3 player battles to watch out for in LSG vs PBKS, Match 21 of IPL 2023

The 21st match of IPL 2023 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 15.

LSG have made a bright start to their IPL 2023, winning three out of their four matches. They are currently placed second in the points table after Rajasthan Royals (RR).

PBKS, on the other hand, have won and lost two apiece and are sixth in the standings. They will be eyeing a win today which will propel them in the top half of the points table.

Lucknow defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a last-ball thriller in their previous fixture. Punjab, on the other hand, lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) by six wickets to suffer their second consecutive defeat in IPL 2023.

The upcoming contest promises to be an exciting one, with both sides keen on bagging the two points on offer. A couple of interesting matchups will be on the cards later tonight in Lucknow.

On that note, let's take a look at three player battles to watch out for in the LSG vs PBKS tie.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan vs Amit Mishra

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan has been the team's most prolific batter in IPL 2023 by some distance. The southpaw has scored 233 runs in four games and is currently the highest run-scorer in the tournament.

However, Dhawan will have his task cut out against Amit Mishra, who has done an excellent job so far. Dhawan averages only 25 against right-arm leg-break bowlers since 2019. Moreover, he has been dismissed by Mishra thrice in 33 deliveries.

It will be an exciting match, which could possibly decide the outcome of the contest.

#2 Nicholas Pooran vs Kagiso Rabada

LSG wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran played a blinder against RCB, smashing a 19-ball 62, a knock studded with four boundaries and seven sixes. The left-handed batter looked in superb form, clobbering sixes all round the park.

However, he has had his own struggles against right-arm fast bowlers, averaging only 17 since IPL 2019.

The PBKS think tank is aware of the same and will unleash Kagiso Rabada to negate the threat of Pooran. The South African pacer had a decent game against Gujarat and will have his tail up against the left-handed Pooran.

#3 Marcus Stoinis vs Arshdeep Singh

While Pooran has a dismal record against right-handed pacers, Marcus Stoinis tends to struggle against left-arm fast bowlers.

Stoinis, who is coming into this game on the back of a superb outing against RCB, will be up against Arshdeep Singh.

The youngster has had a great tournament so far and will look to continue his rhythm as the Kings look to bounce back after two successive defeats. It will be interesting to see how he turns up against Stoinis.

