3 player battles to watch out for in RCB vs GT, Match 52 of IPL 2024 ft. Will Jacks vs Rashid Khan

IPL 2024 returns to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after almost 20 days for a fixture between home team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and former champions Gujarat Titans (GT). It is the reverse fixture for the two teams, with GT aiming to avenge the nine-wicket loss they suffered at the hands of RCB in Ahmedabad last Sunday.

Gujarat Titans put up a solid showing with the bat in the first innings and set a 201-run target for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Although RCB lost Faf du Plessis' wicket in the powerplay, they chased down the 201-run target in 16 overs, riding on Will Jacks' 41-ball 100.

Jacks smacked the second-fastest century of IPL 2024 to guide RCB to their third victory of the tournament. Virat Kohli supported him with a fantastic 44-ball 70 as the Gujarat Titans bowlers failed to break the second-wicket partnership.

GT knocked RCB out of IPL 2023 by defeating them at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium last year. The Titans have another opportunity this season to officially end RCB's chances of qualifying for the playoffs by beating them on the same ground in IPL 2024.

Before the reverse fixture between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru gets underway, here's a list of three player battles that may decide the winner of this IPL 2024 match.

#1 Will Jacks vs Rashid Khan

Will Jacks announced his arrival in IPL with a splendid century against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium last Sunday evening. GT skipper Shubman Gill handed the ball to Rashid Khan when Jacks took Mohit Sharma to the cleaners.

While Gill would have expected Khan to break the partnership or at least slow down the run-flow, Jacks showed no mercy to the Afghanistan all-rounder and whacked 28 runs off the five deliveries that he faced in Rashid's over.

Rashid is a world-class bowler. He would have worked hard on his game after the battle against Jacks in Ahmedabad. It will be interesting to see who wins the second battle between the two overseas stars.

#2 Swapnil Singh vs Wriddhiman Saha

Swapnil Singh got rid of Wriddhiman Saha early in the previous RCB vs GT match. Singh dismissed Saha caught out on the fourth ball that he faced. Even against SRH, Singh bagged the wickets of Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen in the powerplay itself.

It should not be a surprise if RCB skipper Faf du Plessis hands the ball to Singh in the powerplay again. Saha will try to put up a better show with the willow at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

#3 Faf du Plessis vs Azmatullah Omarzai

Gujarat Titans have entrusted Azmatullah Omarzai with the new-ball responsibility in IPL 2024. He started well in the previous match against RCB before Faf du Plessis smacked him for a hat-trick of boundaries on the last three balls of his second over.

Du Plessis will open the batting for RCB tonight as well. All eyes will be on the battle between Faf and Omarzai in the powerplay overs. GT will hope that their new-ball bowler dismisses the RCB captain cheaply.

