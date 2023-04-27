3 player battles to watch out for in RR vs CSK, Match 37 of IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 37 of the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27.

Rajasthan will be keen to bounce back after suffering losses in their last two encounters. Sanju Samson and Co. have four wins and three losses to their name at this juncture and are placed third in the points table.

Chennai, on the other hand, have showcased tremendous form this year. The MS Dhoni-led side have lost just two out of their seven fixtures so far, and are currently the table toppers of IPL 2023.

This will be the second time that the two sides will lock horns in the ongoing season. Rajasthan and Chennai had earlier battled it out at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Jos Buttler struck a fine half-century in the clash as RR posted a competitive 175-run total. The match went down to the wire, with MS Dhoni turning the clock back with his whirlwind knock of 32* in just 17 balls.

However, the Chennai-based side suffered a heartbreaking three-run loss after Sandeep Sharam succeeded in defending 21 runs off the final over.

With two valuable points at stake, the upcoming contest between RR and CSK also promises to be a closely fought battle.

Here's a look at three match-ups that could have a major impact on the RR vs CSK game:

#3 Jos Buttler vs Maheesh Theekshana

RR's opening batter Jos Buttler has significantly contributed to the success of the team. He was instrumental in the side reaching the final of the previous season, aggregating 863 runs.

He has shown impressive form in the ongoing edition as well. With 244 runs from seven outings, he is the leading run-getter for Rajasthan in IPL 2023. The swashbuckling batter could take the game away from Chennai if they allow him to settle in.

Crafty spinner Maheesh Theekshana could be MS Dhoni's trump card against Buttler. He has bowled in the powerplay for CSK on several occasions, and the skipper could throw the ball to him if Buttler counterattacks the pacers early on.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin vs Devon Conway

CSK opener Devon Conway has performed with great consistency for his team this season. The southpaw has four back-to-back fifties to his name and has mustered 314 runs from seven outings at an average of 52.33.

Conway has had a big role to play in CSK's success this year. Rajasthan will be wary of the Kiwi batter's spectacular form. The Sanju Samson-led side have an experienced campaigner in Ravichandran Ashwin, who has enjoyed phenomenal success against left-handed batters across formats.

He has bagged nine wickets from seven games and has an impressive economy rate of 7.07. RR could ask Ashwin to bowl early in the powerplay in an attempt to unsettle Conway.

# Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja

RR skipper Sanju Samson has played some delightful knocks in this year's cash-rich league. He has hit two half-centuries and has amassed 181 runs from seven matches.

The keeper-batter has taken spin bowlers to the cleaners on multiple occasions in the tournament. Samson dazzled viewers by completing a hat trick of sixes against Gujarat Titans' star leg spinner Rashid Khan earlier in the tournament.

However, his attacking approach against spinners has proved to be the cause of his downfall at times. CSK's Ravindra Jadeja, who dismissed Samson for a two-ball duck in their previous clash, will fancy himself to get the better of him once again.

