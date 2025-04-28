3 player battles to watch out for in RR vs GT, Match 47 of IPL 2025 ft. Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 47th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The match will be played at RR’s home ground- the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, April 28.
Gujarat have showcased some brilliant performances and have found themselves in the upper half of the points table almost throughout the season so far. RR, meanwhile, have incurred a series of losses of late and are struggling to get going.
In their previous clash of the season, GT beat RR in Ahmedabad. Given that result and the current form of both teams, the Shubman Gill-led side will have an upper hand heading into this encounter.
On that note, here’s looking at three player battles to watch out for in this contest:
#3 Jofra Archer vs Shubman Gill
Jofra Archer has been performing well for his team, opening the bowling to provide early wickets and restricting the batters during the death overs. He bowled an expensive spell against GT when the two sides met earlier this season, registering figures of 1/30 in four overs.
Shubman Gill is also in good form with the bat and has collaborated with Sai Sudharsan for some memorable opening partnerships this season. In T20s, Archer has dismissed Gill three times in 15 deliveries over five innings. The GT skipper has managed to score just 10 runs off those deliveries.
Archer took Gill’s wicket when the two sides met in Ahmedabad earlier this edition, sending the opening batter back to the pavilion for a cheap three-ball two.
#2 Dhruv Jurel vs Rashid Khan
Dhruv Jurel’s outings this season have been topsy-turvy, with the keeper-batter delivering both memorable and forgettable performances. In general, he has struggled to bat against spin compared to pace, which will present a challenge when he faces the likes of Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan.
Though Rashid Khan hasn’t been in the best form this season, Kishore is performing well with the ball. Jurel has scored 78 runs off spinners in 74 deliveries and has been dismissed against them three times in seven outings.
The Afghanistan spinner dismissed Jurel during the GT vs RR clash of IPL 2025 and will be looking to make it two in two this season.
#1 Mohammed Siraj vs Vaibhav Suryavanshi
RR’s youngest sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, started his IPL career in style and has become a regular on the side since then. Though he lacks experience playing in such high-octane clashes of the cash-rich event, his strong intent has been on display ever since he made his debut.
The 13-year-old will face one of the senior bowlers in the tournament—Mohammed Siraj. The GT pacer has managed to provide his side with crucial breakthroughs in the powerplay and will be on the hunt to do the same against RR.
It’ll be interesting to see how the young RR batter tackles Siraj’s strategies, as this battle might prove to be the turning point of the game.
