3 player battles to watch out for in SRH vs PBKS, Match 27 of IPL 2025 ft. Shreyas Iyer

The second match of Saturday's doubleheader will see the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Both teams have had contrasting Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaigns so far.

Ad

PBKS have won three out of four matches and currently occupy the fifth spot on the points table with an NRR of +0.289. They are currently on a winning streak and will look to continue it.

SRH, on the other hand, have had a difficult campaign so far. They made a thumping start to their IPL 2025 season but have lost four straight matches since then. They currently find themselves last on the points table and will be desperate to turn their campaign to keep their hopes alive of making it to the playoffs.

Ad

Trending

Both teams have world-class players, and the upcoming match will present some interesting matchups. On that note, let's look at three interesting player battles from this match.

3 player battles to watch out for in SRH vs PBKS, Match 27 of IPL 2025

#1 Shreyas Iyer vs Pat Cummins

The PBKS skipper has been in superb form with the bat, scoring 168 runs in four matches at an average of 84 and a strike rate of 200. He has led the team from the front and will look to continue doing so.

Ad

However, Shreyas Iyer would be troubled by Pat Cummins, who has a good bouncer in his repertoire. Despite not being in the best of forms, Cummins could use the short ball to good effect to keep the ace Indian batter in check. He also has a good change-of-pace delivery, which Shreyas needs to be wary of.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal vs Heinrich Klaasen

The South African batter is SHR's highest scorer in the tournament so far, having scored 152 runs in five matches at a strike rate of almost 170 and an average of 30.40.

Ad

Heinrich Klaasen is known to up the ante in the middle overs, where he will go head-to-head with PBKS spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The ace leg spinner has a happy knack of picking up wickets, and with the ball going away from the batter, he will most likely trouble Klaasen during the middle phase of the game.

However, Klaasen has enjoyed a good record against Chahal so far, scoring 56 runs off 23 deliveries while getting out only once in T20s.

Ad

#3 Arshdeep Singh vs Abhishek Sharma

The young SRH opener is only a shadow of himself from the last season. The left-handed batter has accumulated only 51 runs in five matches at a dismal average of 10.20.

Abhishek Sharma will be desperate to get some runs under his belt against PBKS, and his duel with Arshdeep Singh with the new ball will be fascinating to watch. Arshdeep has picked up six wickets in four matches and will look to jolt the under-fire SRH batting unit with early wickets tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankush Das Ankush is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda covering news, listicles, features, and exclusives. A graduate in Commerce and an accountant by qualification, Ankush followed his true calling for sports journalism, and today, has over 8 years of experience having working for the likes of Sportzwiki and Cricfit. Ankush places a very high emphasis on factual accuracy in his articles and believes in representing the true image of the story. Writing in the simplest and most easy-to-understand language possible, especially for those not well-versed with English, is one of his strengths.



Ankush, who captained his state in the National School games, is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin. He admires his unconventional thinking and his eagerness to keep learning despite being a legend of the game. His favorite cricket team is Australia because of their mentality and fighting spirit, and them beating India in the 2003 World Cup final left a lasting impression on him.



Apart from watching and covering cricket, Ankush also likes to read books whenever possible. Know More