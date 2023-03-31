3 players who can replace MS Dhoni in CSK XI if he's ruled out of IPL 2023 clash against GT

CSK are likely to play the IPL 2023 season opener in the absence of MS Dhoni as reports suggest he has been struggling with a niggle in his left knee. He did not bat in the nets on Thursday (March 30) despite coming for the practice session.

It is highly likely that Devon Conway might take the gloves and start in the playing 11 for CSK. They might also consider playing Ambati Rayudu as a wicketkeeper if Conway does not play. With that in mind, there are several combinations CSK can go ahead with to replace the former Indian skipper.

They can choose to improve their batting depth, play another all-rounder, or have more bowling options at their disposal. Here's a look at how CSK's playing XI will shape up against the Gujarat Titans in MS Dhoni's absence.

#1 Shaik Rasheed

Shaik Rasheed was a part of India's U-19 World Cup-winning squad (men's) in 2022. Chennai signed the Andhra batter for ₹20 lakhs in the mini-auction held in December 2022. The 18-year-old has played only 3 T20s in his brief career.

Rasheed has shown potential as a quality anchor base batter. If he plays, the team can go ahead with this batting lineup - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Conway, Rasheed, Ben Stokes/Moeen Ali, Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, and Dwaine Pretorius.

The presence of a solid batter at number 3 will allow the rest of the lineup to bat freely. If he fails, the other batters can always change their approach according to the match situation.

#2 Nishant Sindhu

The 18-year-old Nishant Sindhu bagged a contract of ₹60 lakhs at the IPL auction after CSK beat KKR in a bidding war. He is a left-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox spinner. The Haryana all-rounder made his T20 debut in October 2022 and has played eight matches.

While his overall profile is very similar to Jadeja's, his presence will increase the all-round depth in the playing 11. A spin bowling unit of Jadeja, Moeen, Maheesh Theekshana, and Sindhu looks good on paper, regardless of conditions.

#3 Simarjeet Singh

Delhi-born Simarjeet Singh made his T20 debut in November 2019. The right-arm fast-bowler featured in six matches last season, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 7.67.

Simarjeet could be a handy option at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which has a bit of help for pace bowlers initially. The pace bowling unit of Deepak Chahar, Pretorius, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, and Simarjeet can make the most out of the conditions for CSK.

