3 players who can replace Riyan Parag for RR's upcoming IPL 2023 matches

Riyan Parag has struggled to make an impact in IPL 2023 so far. The all-rounder has played five matches for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) so far, scoring 54 runs at a strike rate of 112.50. He is the finisher of the team, but his strike rate has not been up to the mark.

Even his batting average and highest score are not as impressive. Parag has scored 54 runs off 48 balls at an average of 13.5. His highest score in the tournament is 20. Captain Sanju Samson has not used his right-arm leg-spin in any of the matches so far.

Riyan Parag had an opportunity to emerge as a hero for the Rajasthan Royals last night in their match against the Lucknow Super Giants. He came out to bat at number six when the team's score was 104/4 after 15.1 overs. RR needed 51 runs for a win off 4.5 overs. It was the perfect situation for a finisher.

However, Parag remained not out on 15 runs off 12 balls as the Rajasthan Royals lost by 10 runs. The youngster hit only one four in 12 deliveries. It seems likely that he will be dropped from the team after the disappointing showing against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Here's a list of three players who can replace Riyan Parag in the team.

#1 Akash Vashist can replace Riyan Parag

Akash Vashist joined the Rajasthan Royals squad ahead of the IPL 2023 season. The Jaipur-based franchise signed him for ₹20 lakh at the IPL 2023 Auction. Vashist has never played in the IPL before, but he was in great touch while playing for the Himachal Pradesh team in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022/23.

Vashist was the highest run-getter for the team with 216 runs. His average was 54 and his scoring rate was 163.63. He bats in the middle-order and bowls left-arm spin, which is why he can be a good replacement for Riyan Parag in the team.

#2 Abdul Bazith

Abdul Bazith is another uncapped all-rounder present in the Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2023. Bazith made his List-A and T20 debut last year only. He plays domestic cricket for Kerala.

One of the probable reasons why Rajasthan Royals signed him is his strike rate. In his short domestic career so far, Bazith has scored 109 runs at a strike rate of 149.31. He bowls off-spin as well. He can be an exciting addition to the RR playing XI.

#3 Donovan Ferreira

Donovan Ferreira announced his arrival in T20 cricket earlier this year while playing for the Jo'burg Super Kings in SA20. Ferreira emerged as a match-winner for JSK. His explosive batting and spin bowling played a major role in the team's success.

Ferreira could have started in RR's playing XI, but he is an overseas player, which is why the team management has not been able to give him a place in the playing XI. Perhaps, RR can consider picking Ferreira over Jason Holder and then using an Indian fast bowler as an Impact Player.

RR will have to make multiple changes to fit Ferreira in place of Riyan Parag. It will be interesting to see if they pick Ferreira in the team.

