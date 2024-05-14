3 players who can replace Will Jacks in RCB's 11 for IPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been dealt with a body blow ahead of their potential IPL 2024 knockout game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, May 18. All-rounder Will Jacks has returned to England to prepare for their T20I series against Pakistan, beginning from May 22, and will take no further part in the tournament.

Jacks getting consistent game time in RCB was one of the major reasons why they were able to make a stunning turnaround, winning their previous five games. In eight matches, Jacks scored 230 runs at an incredible strike rate of 175.57 with a half-century and a sizzling hundred off 41 balls to his name.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will need to dig deep and have a look at the options on their bench to ensure they don't feel the pinch of Will Jacks' absence. On that note, let's take a look at three such names who can come into RCB's playing XI as Jacks' replacement:

#3 Suyash Prabhudessai

Will Jacks' absence could allow RCB to promote Cameron Green at No. 3 and continue with Rajat Patidar at No. 4, thereby leaving a void in the lower middle-order. Bengaluru can bring in Goa's Suyash Prabhudessai, a batter in which they seem to have shown a lot of trust by retaining.

Prabhudessai played just one game so far in IPL 2024, scoring 24 off 18 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He has shown enough promise and RCB can perhaps give him the chance to repay their faith in him. He, alongside the likes of Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik, could form a fine finishing combination.

#2 Tom Curran

The Royal Challengers picked up England all-rounder Tom Curran in the IPL 2024 auction for a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Curran is yet to play a game this season and Jacks' departure could well give him the chance to prove his mettle.

His variations with the ball and ability to be a good enough No. 7 batter could give Bengaluru the balance they may be looking for along with an extra bowling option. The presence of Curran at No. 7 could also help Karthik express himself at No. 6 in the lower middle-order alongside Mahipal Lomror.

#1 Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has had an appalling IPL 2024 season so far with just 36 runs in eight matches. RCB finally found the winning combination when they dropped Maxwell from the team and it seemed like he would never get another game this season.

However, this might just be an opportunity for the star Australian all-rounder to prove himself. Some cricket pundits have also had blunt opinions about Maxwell's impact as a player and he would possibly not find a better chance to win the game for his team and take them into the playoffs and beyond.

