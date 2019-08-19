3 players Chennai Super Kings must target in the IPL Trade Window

The Chennai Super Kings have been the most successful side in the Indian Premier League since the team's return to the competition two seasons ago after serving a two-year ban. While the boys from Chennai emerged as the champions of the IPL 2018 edition, they went down to arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the final of the 2019 season.

Although the fans of the MS Dhoni-led franchise could be happy with their team's performance in the last two years, there are a few issues in the squad which need to be corrected before the upcoming edition for the team to put on yet another title-winning effort next season.

However, to do that, the management of CSK might have to bring a certain set of players who can add value to the team. It is hard to achieve this in the auctions alone, and hence, the franchise should make use of the IPL trade window effectively.

A few days ago, Mumbai Indians executed a swap deal with Delhi Capitals which saw MI's Mayank Markande switch sides with Delhi's Sherfane Rutherford. This was the first activity in IPL 2020 trade window, and CSK must also try to sign a few players before the auctions in this window to improve their squad.

On that note, here are 3 players they must target ahead of the auctions.

#3 Ish Sodhi

Ish Sodhi currently plays for the Rajasthan Royals

Chennai Super Kings could have problems with their spin-bowling department for the upcoming season. Imran Tahir has very few years left in him, while Harbhajan Singh has not been active in the domestic circuit. That would leave MS Dhoni with Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner and Karn Sharma as his spin-bowling options.

While Jadeja is a certainty to make it in the squad, Santner could have his game-time restricted as he is a player with similar attributes as Jaddu. Karn Sharma can be inconsistent at times and this could be a worry for the men in yellow in 2020.

Ish Sodhi is a terrific T20 bowler who can deceive the batsmen both at the start of the innings as well as during the middle-overs. He has experience at the highest level and can be a suitable replacement for Imran Tahir.

Rajasthan Royals have a good leggie in Shreyas Gopal and they could be willing to let go of the Kiwi. If CSK target this player in the trade window, he could be a fine addition to the squad.

