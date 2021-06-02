3 players Chennai Super Kings could retain ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction

Chennai Super Kings had been having a phenomenal IPL 2021 until it came to an abrupt halt due to COVID-19. The Men in Yellow are currently second in the table and are one of the favorites to qualify for the playoffs once action resumes.

Until that time comes, however, the franchises will not be sitting with on their hands. Instead, they will be drawing up plans for the IPL 2022 mega auctions. Here, the teams will be allowed to retain a maximum of three players and they can further use the RTM (Right to Match) card to bring back two of their players during the auctions.

On that note, we look at three players Chennai Super Kings are most likely to retain at the mega auctions.

#3 Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis has been in terrific form for Chennai Super Kings of late. The former South African skipper notched up four consecutive half-centuries at an impressive average of 64 in IPL 2021. He currently stands third in the Orange Cap race, only 60 runs adrift of Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan.

The 36-year-old has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Chennai Super Kings since joining them in 2011. He was even retained by the team in 2018, using the RTM card.

#2 Suresh Raina

It's hard to imagine Suresh Raina playing for a team other than Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Since the inaugural season in 2008, he has been a linchpin in their batting lineup.

Raina was badly missed by the Men in Yellow in IPL 2020 as he backed out after traveling to the UAE. Following his exit, the team struggled to find a dependable No. 3 for the remainder of the campaign.

The southpaw made a comeback in 2021 but was demoted to No. 4 as Moeen Ali was batting at the No. 3 spot. Nevertheless, with the ECB announcing that England players will not be allowed to return for the second phase of IPL 2021, Raina is likely to get back to his preferred position and will hopefully stamp his authority for the berth.

#1 MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's halcyon days might be behind him but he's still got some gas left in the tank. The CSK skipper was evidently not in his best form in the first phase of IPL 2021. He only managed 37 runs in seven matches at a paltry average of 12.33.

Still, Dhoni is one of the players in whom the team's top brass would easily place trust in.

“Yes. We can expect MS Dhoni to be part of both (2020 and 2021 seasons) and probably for even the next year (2022),” Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan had stated in 2020.