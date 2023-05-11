3 players DC could release after their poor show in IPL 2023

A 27-run loss against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday has made a huge dent to Delhi Capitals' (DC) hope of making it to the playoffs. They can now only reach a maximum of 14 points and their net run rate isn't that promising either to give them a chance to squeeze into the fourth place.

DC's season got off to a horrible start as they lost their first five games on the trot. Although they won four out of their next five games, that doesn't cover up some of the inconsistent performances by certain players.

While the DC think tank can be held responsible for some of the decision-making, there have been some players who just haven't lived up to their expectations despite being backed. These players may be released next season by the Capitals in their bid to bring in some new faces.

On that note, let's take a look at three such players:

#3 Rovman Powell

250 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of almost 150 in the IPL 2022 season made Delhi Capitals believe that they had probably found a brilliant finisher in Rovman Powell. After attaining the captaincy of the West Indies T20I side, it seemed like Powell would only add more to the leadership group.

However, the IPL 2023 season has been disappointing for the all-rounder. He scored just seven runs in three games and has been dropped from the team. Powell's weakness against wrist spin was exposed and the DC management seem to have completely lost faith in his abilities.

#2 Sarfaraz Khan

With a horrific car accident ruling out Rishabh Pant from the IPL 2023 season, the Capitals began to prepare Sarfaraz Khan as the latter had some experience donning the gloves. It seemed like finally, Sarfaraz would get a run of games where he would be able to replicate his stunning form in domestic cricket.

But that wasn't to be as Sarfaraz scored just 53 runs from four games. His glovework wasn't that impressive too and was dropped from the team altogether. Although he may feature again this season as an impact substitute, the chances of him playing for Delhi Capitals next season seem pretty bleak.

#1 Prithvi Shaw

Arguably the biggest disappointment for DC this season has been Prithvi Shaw. The explosive opener had an impressive domestic season and made his way back into the Indian T20I squad. The IPL 2023 season was supposed to be a huge one for Shaw as he was expected to be a major contributor in Pant's absence.

However, that hasn't been the case as Shaw has been dropped from the team, having scored just 47 runs from six games. Head coach Ricky Ponting spoke openly about Shaw's struggles and how consistent low scores have affected the team. The situation seems untenable and its hard to see him continue with the Capitals next season.

