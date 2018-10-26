3 players from Associate Nations who have been a part of IPL

Ryan Ten Doeschate is the only Dutch player to have played in the Indian Premier League

The Indian Premier League is the most watched cricket league in the world and it is every player's dream to be a part of an IPL franchise. While many big players have been associated with the cash-rich league ever since its inception, there have been a lot of players from lower-ranked nations who have made it to the league as well. Over the 11 years, a plethora of players from weaker Test playing nations like Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan have made their mark in the league.

Also, a bunch of cricketers from Associate Nations registered their names for the IPL auction. However, only 3 of them have been lucky enough to earn an IPL contract. Surprisingly, there has been no Irish player in 11 years to earn an IPL contract.

Here are 3 players from upcoming nations who have been able to play the T20 league in India.

#1 Sandeep Lamichhane - Nepal (Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018)

Lamichhane made his IPL debut in 2018

The 18-year-old spinner from Nepal made headlines after the Delhi franchise purchased him in the IPL player auction 2018. Very few expected the Nepalese youngster to receive an opportunity to play in the league. However, poor performances of the top guns led to the inclusion of Lamichhane in DD's playing XI.

Delhi won 2 out of the 3 matches Sandeep played in. His economical bowling against the Chennai Super Kings and a match-winning 3/36 against Mumbai Indians put the Nepalese lad into the limelight.

