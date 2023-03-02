3 players from KKR's IPL 2008 squad who are now YouTubers

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has turned out to be a spectacular avenue over the years. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were among the most successful franchises in the inaugural season from a purely financial point of view.

The competition has grown over the years and the revenue it generates is just astronomical. Apart from cricketing action, it provides a revenue stream for several people ranging from broadcasters, journalists, and even pundits for that matter.

The competition began in 2008 and the inaugural match was one for the ages, with the Knight Riders defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 140 runs to get things underway. Brendon McCullum scored a famous unbeaten 158 off 73 deliveries, a knock that is still etched in the hearts of fans.

KKR, however, did not make the most of the blistering start and failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the inaugural season. However, the inaugural batch was a special one, comprising key players and future stars as well.

Several players in that batch have gone on to have legendary careers, some have transitioned into coaching and a small fraction have managed to make it as cricket pundits as well, who have their say about the current affairs of the sport through the online medium, particularly YouTube.

On that note, let’s take a look at three players from KKR's IPL 2008 squad who are now YouTubers

#1 Aakash Chopra

The former India opening batter was part of the KKR squad in 2008 and even represented the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2011. After ending his playing career in 2015, Aakash Chopra quickly transitioned into broadcasting and became one of the most prominent names in the business.

He eventually launched his YouTube channel, which has garnered over a billion views since its inception. He is one of the most revered personalities in the community and has 3.85 million subscribers on his channel.

Along with his YouTube channel, he also continues his commentary duties with various broadcasters across the globe.

#2 Shoaib Akhtar

The former Pakistan express pace bowler had a brief but lasting impact on the IPL in the first season. Shoaib Akhtar played only three matches, which included a memorable match-winning spell of 4-11 against the Delhi Daredevils (renamed as Delhi Capitals).

He ended his injury-riddled career in 2011 and then launched his YouTube channel. The Rawalpindi Express has garnered 3.44 million subscribers to date and boasts a total of 339 million views to date.

The speedster is known for his blunt and honest remarks, generally pertaining to Pakistani and Indian players over their performances and approach. His comments often raise the eyebrows of his viewers and make headlines.

Apart from his opinions, he often shares anecdotes from his playing days, which often makes it an entertaining watch.

#3 Salman Butt

The former Pakistan skipper's last international appearance came in 2010, prior to which he was part of the KKR squad in IPL 2008. Salman Butt played seven matches for the franchise, scoring 193 runs at a strike rate of 119.88.

After his playing days came to an abrupt end due to his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal along with Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir, the opening batter had to find other means to remain with cricket.

Apart from a brief stint in domestic cricket, he has completed PCB’s umpiring and match referee phase 1 course and served as a consultant for the Singapore cricket team as well.

However, his claim to fame recently came through his YouTube channel, where he regularly hosts discussions over cricket's daily affairs around the globe. He launched the channel in 2019 and has gained 118,000 subscribers so far, with a total view count of 19 million.

KKR full squad IPL 2008

Sourav Ganguly, Aakash Chopra, Ricky Ponting, Salman Butt, Debabrata Das, Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Wriddhiman Saha, Ashok Dinda, Iqbal Abdulla, Siddarth Kaul, Ajantha Mendis, Shoaib Akhtar, Ajit Agarkar, Murali Kartik, Ishant Sharma, Umar Gul, Brad Hodge, David Hussey, Mohammad Hafeez, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, and Tatenda Taibu

Who are the members of the current KKR outfit that could go onto become YouTubers in the future? Let us know what you think.

