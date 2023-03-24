3 players LSG can sign if Mohsin Khan is ruled out of IPL 2023

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are likely to miss the services of left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

Mohsin is currently nursing an injury and even though he is training with the LSG squad, his participation in this year's IPL is reportedly doubtful.

Mohsin, who was spotted with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of the second Test of the Border Gavaskar trophy, had a brilliant season last year, picking up 14 wickets in nine games at a miserly economy rate of 5.97.

Here, we look at three players LSG could sign if Mohsin is ruled out of the cash-rich tournament.

#1 Wayne Parnell

Wayne Parnell is vastly experienced, having played in leagues all over the world.

The Lucknow Supergiants still have a vacant spot to accommodate an overseas player, and if Khan is unavailable this year, the franchise could look at the vastly experienced South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell.

Parnell has featured in 254 T20 games, picking up 257 wickets and scoring 1881 runs in the process. He has also played in 26 IPL games, picking up as many wickets.

#2 Akash Singh

Akash Singh, the left-arm pacer who was part of the Indian contingent at the 2020 U-19 World Cup, is also an option for LSG. In that tournament, he picked up seven wickets in six games.

Akash was mighty impressive during the World Cup and played a vital role in India's run to the final. He has previously played in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals, featuring in one game for the franchise.

#3 Varun Aaron

Aaron has been around the circuit for a long time now

Varun Aaron has tons of experience, having been in and around the IPL for quite a few years now. Aaron represented India in nine Tests and nine ODIs before falling down the pecking order due to his inconsistency.

Aaron has played 52 games in the IPL and has 44 wickets to his credit. In the absence of Mohsin Khan, LSG could turn to Aaron due to his experience.

