3 players LSG might be tempted to target in the IPL 2023 auction but shouldn't

Starting out in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the 2022 mega-auction, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) assembled a complete roster with the guidance of Gautam Gambhir and Andy Flower.

The Super Giants made it to the Eliminator of IPL 2022, where they fell to the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and seemed primed to challenge for the title for most of the campaign. LSG are poised to go deep in the tournament once again and will have plenty of options at the IPL 2023 auction on December 23.

However, they might need to be wary of going after a few names. Here are three players LSG might be tempted to target in the IPL 2023 auction but shouldn't.

#3 Jaydev Unadkat

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7



LSG still favorites because of the score and Bishnoi #MIvLSG Slight momentum with MI? Unadkat was simply outstanding in that final over. Him and Bumrah have been pure gold today. Could have been far worse and with Allen in they should back themselves on a good pitch.LSG still favorites because of the score and Bishnoi #IPL2022 Slight momentum with MI? Unadkat was simply outstanding in that final over. Him and Bumrah have been pure gold today. Could have been far worse and with Allen in they should back themselves on a good pitch.LSG still favorites because of the score and Bishnoi #IPL2022 #MIvLSG

Released by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, Jaydev Unadkat has been buoyed by a return to the Indian Test side. However, his white-ball performances at the highest level, particularly in the IPL, have left a lot to be desired.

Unadkat might be on LSG's radar. The Super Giants released Ankit Rajpoot and have only Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan and Mayank Yadav in the Indian pace department. A domestic left-arm option, especially one with the experience of Unadkat, might entice the think tank.

Unadkat has worked with Gautam Gambhir and his breakthrough IPL campaign came at the Rising Pune Super Giants. While LSG might raise their paddle for him, they need to be wary of his distinctly poor IPL record and advanced age. A younger option could work better for the franchise.

#2 Riley Meredith

Marsh One Day Cup - QLD v TAS

LSG reached the playoffs of IPL 2022 even though they were without Mark Wood, who was one of their more expensive buys in the mega-auction. They signed Andrew Tye as his replacement, but both Tye and Dushmantha Chameera have been released.

The Super Giants will thus be on the lookout for an express overseas pacer who can serve as Wood's backup during IPL 2023. Riley Meredith, another fast bowler on this list who has been released by MI, could fit the profile. Out-and-out quicks are difficult to come by in general, and the 2023 auction pool in particular has very few reliable names.

Meredith, though, has had a tough time in the shortest format of late. His lack of variations has meant that he has often been taken for runs, and LSG will need to steer clear of him even though he might be one of their few potential targets.

#1 Mayank Agarwal

New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 1

Mayank Agarwal has been linked with a move to LSG in the IPL 2023 auction. He shares an excellent relationship with captain KL Rahul, and there's a clear Karnataka connection for the Super Giants.

However, while LSG could use another spin-hitter alongside Deepak Hooda apart from an Indian batter with experience to replace the outgoing Manish Pandey, where will Mayank bat? Rahul and Mayank experienced this exact problem at the Punjab Kings, where Chris Gayle had to bat out of position at No. 3 to accommodate the opening partnership.

Rahul and De Kock formed a settled combination in IPL 2022, and it wouldn't be wise for LSG to shake things up. Mayank, too, hasn't looked too comfortable in the middle order.

Poll : Should LSG target Jaydev Unadkat and Mayank Agarwal in the IPL 2023 auction? Yes No 0 votes