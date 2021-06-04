3 players Mumbai Indians could retain ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction

Mumbai Indians have been one of the most celebrated IPL franchises. The Men in Blue have won 5 IPL titles since 2008.

They were also doing great in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League until it came to an abrupt halt due to COVID-19. Mumbai Indians are presently 4th on the table meaning if the second phase of IPL 2021 was to happen, they could very well make the cut for the playoffs.

But there's still time left for that and franchises won't sit idle until then. Instead, they will be drawing up plans for the IPL 2022 mega auctions. Here, the teams will be allowed to retain a maximum of three players and they can further use the RTM (Right to Match) card to bring back two of their players during the auctions.

On that note, we're looking at three players Mumbai Indians are most likely to retain at the mega auctions.

#3 Kieron Pollard

When Kieron Pollard is on song, there's little one can do to thwart the Caribbean powerhouse. Time and time again, he has proved his unique ability to single-handedly win matches for his side.

Recently, he pulled off a breathtaking knock against CSK, scoring an unbeaten 87 off 34 balls to inspire the Mumbai Indians to a near impossible victory. The 34-year-old has been a vital cog in the wheel at MI since joining them in 2010.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has made quite a name for himself since joining the Mumbai Indians in 2013. He is currently the centerpiece of MI's bowling lineup. The 27-year-old was the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2020, scalping 27 wickets in 15 matches.

Bumrah is one of the best death-bowling specialists in the cricketing world. His menacing toe-crushing yorkers and inch-perfect line and length leave very little room for the batsmen to score runs.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has easily been the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League, having skippered the Mumbai Indians to a record five IPL titles since taking up the mantle in 2013.

He has also been impressive with the bat in IPL 2021, scoring 250 runs in total in 7 matches at an average of 35.71. The 34-year-old is currently 8th in the orange cap race. In all likelihood, he will be the first player to be retained by the Mumbai Indians.

