3 players PBKS can consider as Lockie Ferguson's replacement for IPL 2025 ft. William O'Rourke

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have made a fairly promising start to their IPL 2025 campaign, winning three out of their first five matches. They are currently placed sixth on the points table with six points.

However, in their previous encounter against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 12 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, PBKS suffered a tough loss. Despite posting a massive total of 245 runs, they were defeated by eight wickets, with SRH chasing down the target with nine balls to spare.

To add to their troubles, Punjab Kings were struck by a major setback when New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson sustained an injury just two balls into his spell. He pulled up during the sixth over, clutching the area below his left hip. After being assessed by the physio, Ferguson was forced to leave the field and did not return to bowl for the rest of the match.

On Monday, April 14, ahead of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday, April 15, in Chandigarh, Punjab Kings' fast-bowling coach James Hopes gave an update on Lockie Ferguson’s injury.

"Ferguson is out indefinitely, and the chances of having him back before the end of the tournament are very slim," Hopes said. "It seems like he has picked up a pretty serious injury." (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo)

With the New Zealand pacer ruled out for the remainder of IPL 2025, this article explores three potential replacements that Punjab Kings could consider to fill the void left by Lockie Ferguson.

3 players PBKS can consider as Lockie Ferguson's replacement for IPL 2025

#1 Mustafizur Rahman

The top player on the list is Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman, who brings a wealth of experience in T20 cricket, along with a strong IPL record. The 29-year-old seamer, who went unsold in the 2025 mega auction, has played in 57 IPL matches, taking 61 wickets, with his best performance being 4/29.

In the 2024 IPL season, Mustafizur impressed by taking 14 wickets in nine games for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Renowned for his exceptional slower balls and lethal yorkers, he has proven a valuable asset in the death overs. With a variety of deliveries at his disposal, Mustafizur could be an ideal replacement for Lockie Ferguson in the Punjab Kings lineup.

#2 Jason Behrendorff

Another strong contender is Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff, who has built a solid reputation through his performances in T20 leagues across the globe. The left-arm seamer has featured in 17 IPL matches— all for Mumbai Indians (MI)— and has taken 19 wickets. In his overall T20 career, Behrendorff brings vast experience, having played 168 matches and claimed 203 wickets.

Known for his effectiveness in the powerplay, Behrendorff is particularly dangerous with the new ball due to his ability to swing it and pick up early wickets. Additionally, he has the skills to bowl in the death overs, making him a dependable and versatile option in the shortest format of the game.

#3 William O'Rourke

Another potential option Punjab Kings could consider is New Zealand’s rising fast bowler, William O'Rourke. Standing at 6 feet 6 inches, O'Rourke has quickly climbed the ranks in international cricket, having already represented New Zealand in all three formats.

The 23-year-old has featured in five T20Is, picking up five wickets. Known for his raw pace and determination to prove himself on the big stage, O'Rourke could be a valuable addition to the PBKS squad. Not only does he bring immediate impact potential, but he could also serve as a promising long-term investment for the franchise.

