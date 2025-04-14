Big blow for Punjab Kings as key bowler is ruled out of IPL 2025 indefinitely due to injury

Punjab Kings (PBKS) fast bowling coach James Hopes has announced that fast bowler Lockie Ferguson would be out of action for an indefinite period of time. Hopes said that there was a slim chance of the New Zealander returning to play for the franchise at the end of the tournament.

Ferguson was forced to leave the field after bowling just two deliveries during PBKS' match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, April 12.

"Ferguson is out indefinitely, and us getting him back by the end of the tournament is a very low percentage. I think he's done a real decent injury to himself," Hopes said at the pre-match press conference on Monday (via Cricbuzz).

The 33-year-old made a promising start to his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign, taking five wickets in four matches. The Shreyas Iyer-led side have Australia's Xavier Bartlett and Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai in reserve to replace Ferguson.

They also have Vijaykumar Vyshak, who played a key role as the impact sub during PBKS' win over Gujarat Titans earlier in the season.

This is the second time in 2025 that Ferguson has been forced to miss matches due to an injury. He was ruled out of New Zealand's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign due to a foot injury. Kyle Jamieson was named his replacement in the Blackcaps squad for the tournament.

PBKS look to return to winning ways against Kolkata Knight Riders at home

After a crushing defeat against Sunriders Hyderabad in Hyderabad, PBKS will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Tuesday, April 14. The spotlight would be on captain Shreyas Iyer, who led KKR to their third IPL title in 2024 but was not retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auctions in November 2024.

Iyer was brought by PBKS for Rs 26.75 crore and appointed the captain ahead of IPL 2025. In the five matches so far, Iyer has amassed 250 runs at a strike-rate of 208.33 with a best score of 97 not out.

KKR will come into the match after a morale-boosting eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Friday, April 11.

PBKS find themselves in sixth place on the points table with six points in five matches. KKR are a place above them, with the same number of points but have played one more game than PBKS.

