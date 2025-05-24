3 players RCB can consider if Tim David is ruled out of IPL 2025 ft. Mark Chapman 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered a 42-run defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 65 of IPL 2025. The fixture was played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 23.

After being put into bat, SRH posted a commanding 231/6 in 20 overs, with Ishan Kishan leading the charge with an unbeaten 94 off 48 balls, smashing seven fours and five sixes.

In response, Phil Salt (62) and Virat Kohli (43) gave RCB a strong start, guiding the team to 167/3 in 15 overs, with Jitesh Sharma and Rajat Patidar at the crease. However, the momentum drastically shifted as SRH’s bowlers mounted a stunning comeback, taking RCB’s last seven wickets for just 16 runs. The Challengers Bengaluru were eventually bowled out for 189 in 19.5 overs, falling short by 42 runs.

The loss significantly dents RCB’s chances of finishing in the top two on the points table. They currently sit third with 17 points from 13 matches. To compound their woes, RCB were dealt a potential injury blow during the match.

In the final over of SRH’s innings, Tim David appeared to pull up while sprinting to save a boundary and limped off the field. He later came in to bat at No. 8 but managed just one run off five deliveries.

The severity of his injury remains uncertain, as stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma did not have many details to share during the post-match presentation. With Tim David’s availability now in doubt, this article explores three potential replacements RCB could consider if he is ruled out for the remainder of IPL 2025.

3 players RCB can consider if Tim David is ruled out of IPL 2025

#1 Sam Billings

The first player on the list is England’s Sam Billings, a seasoned campaigner in the T20 circuit. The 33-year-old brings a wealth of experience, having played in 360 T20 matches, where he has amassed 6,997 runs at an average of 24.21 and a strike rate of 133.60. His tally includes 35 half-centuries and one century.

Billings is known for his ability to rotate the strike effectively, play spin well, and clear the boundary when required. In addition to his batting skills, he brings leadership qualities too, having captained several domestic and franchise sides across formats.

Also, he is no stranger to the IPL, having previously represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In the IPL, he has played 30 matches, scoring 503 runs, including three fifties, with a highest score of 56. His all-around game awareness and experience make him a strong candidate to fill in if Tim David is ruled out.

#2 Ben McDermott

Ben McDermott is another compelling option RCB could consider, especially if they decide to push new signing Tim Seifert into a middle-order role. Known for his clean ball-striking and aggressive style, McDermott can maintain a high scoring rate throughout the innings.

The 30-year-old has featured in 184 T20 matches, scoring 4,571 runs at an average of 30.47 and a strike rate of 135.31. His record includes 30 half-centuries and three centuries. McDermott also brings valuable international experience, having represented Australia in 25 T20Is, where he has amassed 342 runs, including two fifties.

#3 Mark Chapman

Another potential option Royal Challengers Bengaluru could consider is Mark Chapman, the versatile left-handed batter from New Zealand. Chapman can be a valuable asset to any team, thanks to his flexibility to bat at various positions and his effective play against both spin and pace.

The 30-year-old brings considerable international experience, having featured in 86 T20Is, where he has scored 1,739 runs at an average of 27.60 and a strike rate of 133.87. His record includes nine half-centuries and one century—a career-best unbeaten 104 off 54 balls against Pakistan in 2023. Chapman's adaptability and calm presence in high-pressure situations make him a reliable and balanced option should RCB need to replace Tim David.

