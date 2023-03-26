3 players RCB can try at number 3 for IPL 2023 in Rajat Patidar's absence

According to reports from ESPN Cricinfo, RCB batter Rajat Patidar is expected to miss at least the first half of the upcoming season due to a heel injury.

Patidar is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru. He has been advised to rest for the next three weeks before an MRI scan will determine his participation in the second half of the competition.

However, RCB recently posted a photo of him on their social media handles, which has created some speculation among fans regarding his fitness and availability.

Patidar was one of the best batters for RCB last season, scoring 333 runs in 7 innings at an average of 56 and a strike rate of 153. On that note, let's take a look at RCB's best options to bat at number 3 in the talented 29-year-old batter's absence.

#1 Virat Kohli

RCB might consider shifting their former captain back to number 3 to give Anuj Rawat another chance to open alongside captain Faf du Plessis.

Kohli has been in impressive form across formats ever since his comeback in the Asia Cup. Batting at number 3, he top-scored at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup last year with 296 runs at an average of 99 and a strike rate of 136. There has also been a marked improvement in his approach against spinners, particularly in the middle overs.

#2 Mahipal Lomror

The RCB team management could also use left-handed batter Mahipal Lomror at number 3. He has scored 267 runs in 15 innings in the IPL at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 128.

The team's batting lineup of du Plessis, Kohli, Lomror, Maxwell, Suyash, Shahbaz and Karthik looks pretty solid on paper, given that each player performs well in their specific roles.

Lomror's promotion would add a left-handed batter to the top order, which might help in disrupting the opposition's bowling plans

#3 Suyash Prabhudessai

Suyash Prabhudessai made his IPL debut for RCB last year against CSK. Coming in at number 6, he scored a quick-fire 34 off just 18 deliveries, laced with 5 fours and 1 six - albeit in a losing cause.

The 25-year-old showed everyone glimpses of the potential he possesses. The batting all-rounder has scored 663 runs in 31 innings at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 132 in T20s.

Prabhudessai at number 3 might be a proactive move because of his natural attacking intent that has been on display at the domestic level. If he can replicate his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy form, it will allow one of the opening batters to anchor the innings till the end at a healthy strike rate.

