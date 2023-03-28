3 players RCB should not use as impact players in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are among the most underachieving teams in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They are yet to win a trophy, with their best performance coming in 2016 when they reached the final before losing to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

They made it to the playoffs last year before crashing out of the tournament in Qualifier 2, losing to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets.

RCB will look to better their performance and break their deadlock this year. In a bid to do that, they will look to make the most of the "Impact Player" rule.

The new rule will allow teams to change one of their players in the playing XI in the middle of the game during stipulated time frames. This will rule out the impact of the toss and will help teams achieve balance despite not having quality all-rounders on their roster.

An impact player must be an Indian player if a team has already named four overseas players in their playing eleven. The player replaced cannot take any further part in the match.

This innovation will add a lot of dynamics to the tournament, making it more exciting. With IPL 2023 only a few days to go, franchises are currently pondering over whom to use as an Impact player and whom not to.

On that note, let's take a look at three players RCB should not use as impact players in IPL 2023.

#3 Mahipal Lomror

Former U19 India cricketer Mahipal Lomror is a hard-hitting batter who bats in the middle order. While he is yet to light up the IPL, the youngster has shown glimpses of his form last season, striking at over 150.

Although he is not a sure-shot starter in the playing XI, it wouldn't be a great idea to bring him as an impact player to increase the tempo in the middle overs.

RCB already have the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik as enforcers in the middle order and hence, Lomror won't be a good option to use as an impact player.

#2 Karn Sharma

Senior leg-spinner Karn Sharma joined RCB last year and had to warm the bench throughout the season. It is likely to remain the same this year as well.

In the presence of Wanindu Hasaranga, the Royal Challengers are unlikely to bring Karn as an impact player in the middle overs.

The Sri Lankan has already proved that he can bowl in different phases of the game, which warrants one overseas berth for him. Hasaranga picked up 26 wickets in IPL 2022 and RCB skipper Faf du Plessis will place his bets on him despite a poor outing here and there, rather than trusting Karn Sharma.

#3 Finn Allen

Finn Allen is yet to make his IPL debut despite being a part of RCB for quite some time now. However, he is a regular starter for New Zealand in the shortest format and boasts some decent numbers.

The right-handed batter has notched up 616 runs in 28 innings at a strike rate of over 160, which is quite extraordinary.

However, Allen generally bats in the top order and it would be extremely difficult to break into the playing XI given that du Plessis opens the innings. He also has a very limited chance of coming on as an impact player because for that to happen, Bangalore will have to take the field with three overseas players, which is unlikely.

