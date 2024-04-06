3 players SRH can sign as Wanindu Hasaranga's replacement for IPL 2024 ft. Adil Rashid

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have received a major blow midway into IPL 2024 as their star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the entire tournament. SRH signed Hasaranga at his base price of ₹1.5 crore at the auction, but he was dealing with an injury at the start of the season.

The SRH team management believed that Wanindu Hasaranga would be available after the first few matches. However, Cricbuzz reported earlier today that the Sri Lankan T20I skipper has been advised to take rest by an expert, keeping the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in mind.

Now that Wanindu Hasaranga will not play for SRH in IPL 2024, the Orange Army needs a replacement. Here are three potential options for the same.

#1 Adil Rashid can replace Wanindu Hasaranga in IPL 2024

Adil Rashid was a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team last year. In fact, he picked up two wickets in his last appearance for the franchise, which came against the Lucknow Super Giants on April 7, 2023.

The leg-spinner dismissed KL Rahul and Romario Shepherd while conceding 23 runs in his two overs. Still, the Hyderabad-based franchise dropped him from the playing XI and later released him from the squad.

With their premier overseas leg-spinner ruled out of IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad can consider giving another opportunity to Adil Rashid. For the record, Rashid has played more than 100 matches in his T20I career. He can add a lot of experience to SRH's spin attack if signed as a replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga.

#2 Akeal Hosein can replace Wanindu Hasaranga in IPL 2024

Another former Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner to feature on the list is Akeal Hosein. The left-arm spinner has made a name for himself with his economical bowling performances in T20 leagues.

Like Adil Rashid, Hosein was a member of the SRH squad last season. He played just one game, where he returned with figures of 1/40 in four overs against Delhi Capitals, picking up the wicket of Mitchell Marsh.

Considering that Hosein can also smack some big shots with the willow, SRH must think of signing him as a replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga this season.

#3 Hrithik Shokeen

Sunrisers Hyderabad already have a stacked overseas department. They have been forced to bench the likes of Fazalhaq Farooqi and Glenn Phillips because of the competition for the four overseas spots in the playing XI.

Perhaps, SRH can utilize the vacant space left by Wanindu Hasaranga to rope in an Indian player. There are several talented Indian names present on the unsold list of IPL 2024. One of them is Hrithik Shokeen, who turned up for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the last two seasons.

In total, Shokeen played 13 matches for MI, scoring 66 runs and picking up five wickets. While his numbers aren't that great, the youngster showed that he has the potential to make it big one day. Perhaps, SRH can sign him as a replacement now and use him as a backup for Washington Sundar in the squad.