3 Players who are set to make a comeback in the ODI side for Asia Cup

Kedar Jadhav has been out of the Indian side for quite some time now

India's World Cup ambitions suffered a huge jolt after the ODI series defeat against England. The Indian team had been on a roll before the series and was tipped to get the better of a formidable England side. However, some unresolved issues were aggravated in the 3-match ODI series.

India has been struggling to form a stable and reliable middle order for a long time now. The selectors have tried out everything they could as they called back experienced players like Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh, they tried young and proven domestic players like Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer, but to little success.

India's fast bowling department has been amongst the best in the world in the recent past. But with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah struggling with their fitness, India's lack of fast bowling depth in limited-overs cricket was exposed in England.

However, some of the injured players seem to have gained full fitness and are raring to go. Inclusion of these players will surely give an extra edge in the upcoming Asia Cup. Also, with some players likely to be rested for the series, these players will be key to India's success in the Asia Cup. Here are the three players who might make a comeback in the Indian team in the Asia Cup.

A fruittful IPL season for CSK led to Rayudu's selection in the ODI team for England tour

Ambati Rayudu last played an ODI for India way back in 2016 against Zimbabwe. The stylish right hand batsman was recalled in the Indian team after a period of two years at the back of a terrific IPL season. Rayudu scored 602 runs at an outstanding average of 43 and high strike-rate of 149.75.

He was instrumental in Chennai Super Kings' title victory and was looking good to cement a place in the Indian ODI side. But unfortunately, Rayudu failed to clear the mandatory 'Yo-Yo' fitness test ahead of the England tour and was left out of the team. Rayudu will be keen to prove his fitness and get back in the Indian team.

