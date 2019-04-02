IPL 2019: 3 players who can turn around RCB's fortunes

Virat Kohli (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

This year has turned out to be quite a disaster for Royal Challengers Bangalore so far. They haven't won a single match in IPL 2019 so far and have suffered some huge batting collapses, to find themselves at the bottom of the points table. Even their loyal fans have begun doubting their ability to compete.

It will take a huge effort for RCB to overcome their poor start and arrive at a winning combination. There have been very few impressive players, and this is a cause of worry for the team.

Here are three players who, if included, can change RCB's fortunes.

1. Tim Southee

Tim Southee can change RCB's fortunes

Tim Southee is one of the best pace bowlers in the world at the moment. His vast array of variations at the death can help RCB choke runs towards the end.

Southee is in relatively good form for his national side, and that is a big reason why his inclusion is warranted.

RCB's death bowling has traditionally been a huge cause of concern, and if they choose to bring in an experienced campaigner such as Southee, their fortunes could take a drastic turn.

2. Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is adept at playing both spin and pace

Heinrich Klaasen has been in splendid form over the last few months. He is an adept player of both spin and pace, and has no problem rotating the strike against either.

Klaasen is a multi-dimensional player who can both finish the innings, as well as anchor it in the event of a top order collapse. He can be in the side as a specialist batsman or as a wicketkeeping replacement.

3. Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar's all-around abilities will be vital if RCB want to stage a turnaround

Washington Sundar was bought by RCB ahead of the 2018 IPL auctions. While his IPL form wasn't too great, his exploits for the national team as well as his domestic team should warrant him a place in the playing XI.

Sundar hasn't played a single game this season despite RCB's poor showing. His economical bowling in the powerplay overs as well as at the death can solve their woes with the old ball as well as the new ball.

Furthermore, Sundar can be used as a floater in the batting lineup and can help solve their opening woes. As he is a proficient batsman, he can also be used in the middle order to provide stability to the innings as well as to help finish things off.

These have been areas of concern for RCB, and Sundar can solve all of them.

