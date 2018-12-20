3 players who could be surplus at Delhi Capitals

Suraj Sree Ganesh FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 443 // 20 Dec 2018, 15:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nathu Singh

Delhi Capitals, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, clearly seem to be the major contenders to win the IPL 2019 owing to their great recruits in the recently-concluded 2019 IPL Auction. After having traded Shikhar Dhawan from Sunrisers Hyderabad for Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem in the trade window, they entered the auction with a purse of ₹25.50 crore INR.

Their signings look completely fascinating as they have managed to get the likes of Colin Ingram for 6.40 crore INR, Axar Patel for 5 crore INR, Hanuma Vihari for 2 crore INR and Ishant Sharma for 1.10 crore INR. They have also on-boarded several uncapped Indian cricketers including Nathu Singh, Jalaj Saxena, and Bandaru Ayyappa.

The franchise would be tempted to have the new signings in the starting line-ups and as a result, several of the remaining cricketers could be considered as surplus to the team's requirements.

On that note, let us take a look at the cricketers who could be surplus at Delhi Capitals.

#3 Nathu Singh

Nathu Singh, the bowler from Rajasthan, finally managed to find a franchise after going unsold in the 2018 IPL Auction. He was the toast of the nation when Mumbai Indians roped him for a mammoth price of 3.20 crore INR in 2016.

He did not make a single appearance for MI that year and later went to play for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2017. Despite not giving away many runs, he was not considered as the ideal bowler for T20 format due to his exaggerated bowling style.

In the recently-concluded auction, he was bought by Delhi Capitals at his base price of 20 lakhs. However, he might not get any chance to feature in the lineup and might be considered as surplus due to the plethora of fast bowlers DC possess in their squad.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement