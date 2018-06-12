3 players who could make Mumbai Indians unstoppable in IPL 2019

Here we take a look at the 3 players who could make Mumbai Indians unstoppable in IPL 2019.

Rohit Sharma was poor in IPL 2018

Mumbai Indians, the three-time IPL Champions, played poorly this season and failed to qualify for the playoffs as they finished fifth in the standings. Led by Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians were inconsistent throughout the 2018 IPL campaign.

Though they picked up a good side in the 2018 auction, the performances of some their key players let them down. Injuries to Pat Cummins and Jason Behrendorff depleted their bowling resources even before the start of the tournament. Though they signed Mitchell McClenaghan and Adam Milne as replacements, they lacked sharpness in their bowling attack.

Also, the poor form of Kieron Pollard, in particular, has hurt them a lot in the middle order. They were unlucky on a couple of occasions as they lost the game in the last ball of the game. Though Evin Lewis played well, he only scored a couple of fifties in his 13 games.

Mumbai Indians missed a player like Lasith Malinga in the bowling attack and a consistent batsman like Ambati Rayudu in the batting department.

Without much ado, let's take a look at the 3 players who could make Mumbai Indians unstoppable in IPL 2019.

#1 Jonny Bairstow

Bairstow could be a great addition to Mumbai

Johnny Bairstow, the wicket-keeper batsman, is one of the in-form cricketers in One Day Internationals at the moment. With 564 runs from 11 games, the English batsman is the second highest run-getter in ODI’s this calendar year.

He has scored three hundreds and one fifty in 2018 and has an ODI average of 51.27 and a strike rate of 113.48. He opens the batting for England in One Day Internationals and has been in stunning form for the last 12 months.

He was really unlucky to go unsold in the 2018 auction. Mumbai Indians need an aggressive batsman at the top of the order and Bairstow fits the bill perfectly. His consistency and ability to score runs quickly will certainly help Mumbai Indians.