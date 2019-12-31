3 players who made their ODI debut for India in 2019

Shubham Kulkarni FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Vijay Shankar was part of the World Cup squad

The year 2019 is over and it is time for the next decade. We saw some great cricket in 2019 and we hope to see even better in this upcoming year. The year 2019 started with a bang as India created history by defeating Australia in their own backyard for the first time. They had a very good run in the World Cup until those 30 mins in the semi-final which cost us the trophy.

Moving on from that World Cup, India has taken a huge lead in the World Test Championship as they have won every Test up till now. Talking about the upcoming year, there are many important series lined up. India tour New Zealand in January and February, then there is a T20 World Cup in October before India plays four Test matches in Australia.

India gave a lot of opportunities to youngsters in 2019. There were quite a few players who made their debut for India in the ODI format. There were a few who made their debut just before the World Cup and some of them were tried after the World Cup. So, let’s have a look at the three players who made their ODI debut for India in 2019.

#3 Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube

With some strong performances for India A and in the absence of Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube was first called up for the T20I series against Bangladesh. He got a chance to play in all the three T20Is and did fairly well.

He didn’t get many opportunities with the bat but he bowled well under pressure in the third T20I as he picked up three wickets. In the next T20 series, he scored his maiden half-century against West Indies. Looking at his performances in the shortest format, he was picked up in the ODI series against the Windies.

Interestingly, he made his debut in that series as he played the first ODI at Chennai. He didn’t get a huge opportunity with the bat and he wasn’t at his best with the ball. Unfortunately, he was dropped for the next game and didn’t get a game after that.

But Dube seems to be an exciting prospect and he can be one the future stars for India.

1 / 3 NEXT