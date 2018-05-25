Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    3 players who might be dropped by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2019

    These players failed to deliver what is expected of them this season and could be dropped next season!

    Prasad Mandati
    ANALYST
    25 May 2018
    5.08K

    Will these players don the RR jersey next season?
    Rajasthan Royals were one of the two teams that returned to the tournament after serving a two-year suspension following its alleged involvement in corruption in the league.

    After delivering an average performance in the first half of the league stage, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side peaked at the right time and won four out of their last five games to qualify for the playoffs.

    While the likes of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal and Jofra Archer have played a massive role in taking RR to playoffs, there have been a few top cricketers who failed to pull their weight.

    Here are three players Rajasthan Royals might drop from their playing XI next season:

    #1 Stuart Binny

    Stuart Binny
    Stuart Binny

    Stuart Binny, the son of former India cricketer Roger Binny, started his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2010. Despite being on the scene for nine long years, the 33-year-old couldn't quite make a mark for himself with his inconsistent performances.

    This year Binny was roped in by Rajasthan Royals for his base price of 50 lakhs. However, like every year, Binny has been ordinary this season as well. The Karnataka all-rounder played five matches this season and has scored just 44 runs at an average of 8.80. In fact, his below-par strike rate of 112.82 with his 17-ball-22 against CSK was his best play this season. He has also failed to get his name to rank in the bowling charts by going wicketless.

    Given his poor returns, Binny in all likelihood may not be given another chance by RR in their playing XI.

