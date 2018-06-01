Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
IPL: 3 players who flattered to deceive under Kohli across different seasons

All these players have performed well for the other teams they have played for.

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2018, 19:24 IST
3.47K

Shane
Shane Watson played for RCB in 2016 and 2017

Chennai Super Kings clinched their third IPL title by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final of IPL 2018. This season of IPL was one of the most closely contested one as all the teams looked evenly matched. However, there was one team that was given the tag of the pre-tournament favorite, Royal Challengers Bangalore. But as it turned out, it was yet another fiasco for the Bangalore-based franchise. RCB couldn't find the right combination throughout the tournament and some of the key players who have fantastic IPL records couldn't perform for RCB. And this has been the story of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore has been one team in IPL that has always failed to live up to the expectations despite having a lot of star players in the squad. RCB have always had the luxury of having some of the biggest names in World Cricket like Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers, Chris Gayle to name a few. But for some reason, RCB haven't reached the heights they would have liked. Virat Kohli, who has a brilliant record as a batsman, hasn't been that successful as a captain in IPL. Kohli has led the Indian national side tremendously well, with the Indian team reaching new heights at home as well as away under Kohli.

Unfortunately, Virat Kohli hasn't been able to replicate the success in the IPL. In the six seasons that Kohli has captained RCB, the franchise has never won an IPL title. Moreover, they have reached the playoffs only twice. Last two years have been worst as RCB finished 8th and 6th in 2016 and 2017 respectively in the points table. One of the major reasons for RCB's dismal show in IPL has been the poor performances of big names. RCB have always picked big names at the player auction but for some mysterious reasons, these players haven't done justice to the big bucks put on them. Some players who otherwise had a brilliant IPL record struggled to perform well for RCB.

We will look at 3 players who have a great IPL record but had a disastrous time playing for RCB.

#3 Brendon McCullum

McCullum warmed the bench in the latter half of the tournament
McCullum warmed the bench in the latter half of the tournament

There were high expectations from Brendon McCullum going into IPL 2018. The swashbuckling opener has annihilated a lot of bowling attacks with his destructive batting over the years, however, things didn't turn out too well for McCullum playing for RCB this year. McCullum scored a meager 127 runs in 6 matches at a mediocre average of 21.16. Considering McCullum's own high standards much more was expected of him. Owing to his poor returns, McCullum was eventually dropped from RCB's playing XI and the former Kiwi skipper warmed the bench in the latter half of the tournament.

Page 1 of 3 Next
IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Shane Watson
Fetching more content...
