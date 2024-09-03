3 players whose BBL 2024 salaries are higher than their IPL 2024 salaries ft. Lockie Ferguson

The BBL 2024 Draft took place earlier this week in Australia. Like many other T20 leagues, the Big Bash League used a draft, where the teams publicly signed the players instead of roping them in privately via direct signings.

Several big names in T20 cricket enrolled themselves for the BBL 2024 Draft. However, only some returned with contracts. In the BBL, there are four categories for player selection in the Draft, namely Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze.

As per cricket.com.au, the salaries for the Platinum category players range from AUD 360,000 to AUD 420,000, depending on their availability. Similarly, the salaries for Gold category players is AUD 300,000, while the Silver category players take AUD 200,000 home. The Bronze category has the lowest salary, with teams paying up to AUD 100,000 to the players.

The salaries of the Platinum and Gold categories in BBL 2024 are in the range of the highest base price for players in IPL. On that note, here are three players that will make more money from BBL 2024 as compared to IPL 2024.

#1 Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson was among the highest-paid players in IPL 2023, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signing him for ₹10 crore in the trade window. However, he could not impress much with the ball, which is why KKR released him and then Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) managed to sign him for ₹2 crore at the IPL 2024 Auction.

Ferguson proved himself as a match-winner for RCB. His stocks have gone up once again, and Sydney Thunder signed him in the Platinum category for the upcoming Big Bash League tournament. As per the BBL 2024 Draft rules, Ferguson's salary will be a minimum of AUD 360,000, which approximately equals to ₹2.04 crore.

#2 Shai Hope

West Indies wicketkeeper batter Shai Hope has improved his game significantly in the shorter format. He made his IPL debut earlier this year for the Delhi Capitals, who signed him for ₹75 lakh at the auction.

Hope received a Platinum category contract from the Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL 2024 Draft. Although the Caribbean wicketkeeper clarified that he would be available for only six to nine matches in the tournament, the Hurricanes signed him. Like Lockie Ferguson, Hope will make at least ₹2.04 crore from BBL this year.

#3 Tom Curran

England all-rounder Tom Curran has proven himself as a T20 specialist. He can bowl four overs of right-arm pace and also chip in with some big shots when needed in the batting unit.

Curran was a member of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad in IPL 2024. RCB signed him for ₹1.5 crore, while in the BBL, Melbourne Stars roped him in as a pre-signing in the second round of the Draft. The franchise and player will mutually decide the category as the organizers allow the players drafted in the second round to be allotted the Platinum or Gold contract.

Even if Curran receives a Gold contract, his salary will be AUD 300,000, which approximately equals to ₹1.695 crore. Hence, he will make more money in the BBL than IPL.

