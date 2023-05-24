3 positives for GT from their loss against CSK in Qualifier 1

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday, May 23. With this result, CSK entered a record 10th IPL Final. On the other hand, GT will have to regroup before they face the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2.

Batting first, CSK posted a competitive total of 172/7 at the end of their 20 overs on a turning track at Chepauk. The CSK batting effort was headlined by their openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (60 runs off 44 balls) and Devon Conway (40 runs off 34 balls).

Apart from their star opening duo, cameos from Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali in the second-half of the innings propelled CSK to a total in excess of 170.

In reply, GT were off to a slow start as they were reduced to 41/2 in 5.5 overs. Shubman Gill (42 runs off 38 balls) tried to keep the innings together but failed to find any support from any of the batters. Some lusty blows from Rashid Khan (30 runs off 16 balls) got GT close but his dismissal in the 19th over sealed the deal for CSK. It was a disappointing result for GT in which their batting-order let them down.

On that note, let us take a look at three positives for GT from their loss against CSK.

#1. Mohammed Shami breathes fire with the ball for GT

Mohammed Shami bowled a decent spell for GT with the ball. In four overs, Shami gave away just 28 runs at an economy-rate of seven. He took the crucial wickets of the well-set Devon Conway and Ravindra Jadeja. He bowled a fine new ball spell and returned in the death overs to close the innings for the Titans.

Mohammed Shami is the current Purple Cap holder, having picked up 26 wickets in 15 matches so far. He has had an excellent economy-rate of 7.66, considering that he bowls in the Powerplay and in the death overs. He also had a phenomenal strike-rate of 13.61 balls per wicket and a bowling average of 17.38. He will be looking to have a good game in Qualifier 2, so as to enable his side to enter their second straight final.

#2. Rashid Khan strokes a fine cameo

Rashid Khan (4-0-37-1) had a rare below-par outing with the ball. He bowled at an economy-rate of 9.25 and picked up the crucial wicket of Ambati Rayudu. However, he came back in the second innings to stroke a swashbuckling cameo that reignited hopes of an unlikely win. Khan (30 runs off 16 balls) struck three boundaries and two maximums in an innings that came at a strike-rate of 187.50. Had he stayed till the final ball, GT could have won the game.

In 15 matches so far, Khan has taken 27 wickets at an economy-rate of 7.91 and is second only to Shami in the Purple Cap race. In seven innings with the bat, he has scored 125 runs at an average of 41.67 and a mind-boggling strike-rate of 223.21. GT might consider sending Khan up the batting-order considering his spectacular batting form.

#3. Mohit Sharma continues fine bowling rhythm

Mohit Sharma bowled yet another fine spell for the Titans against CSK. Sharma, who was initially roped in as a net-bowler for GT in 2022, eventually returned to the IPL after being picked by the franchise for ₹50 lakhs. He returned to the playing XI after three years and was picked in place of Yash Dayal after he was struck for five consecutive sixes by Rinku Singh.

He has been impressive ever since and bowled yet another fine spell. In four overs, he gave away just 31 runs at an economy-rate of 7.75 and picked up the prized scalps of the well-set Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni.

In 12 matches, he has picked up 19 wickets at an economy-rate of 8.11. He has taken two four-fers. He has taken wickets at a strike-rate of 12.26 balls per wicket and an average of 16.57 runs per average. Mohit Sharma will be looking to continue his fine performances in Qualifier 2.

With that, we complete our piece on three positives for the Titans from their loss against CSK. Can you think of any other positives for Hardik Pandya's side? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : Will GT win Qualifer 2? Yes No 8 votes