3 positives for GT from their loss against DC

The Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) by five runs in the IPL 2023 season on Tuesday, May 2 in Ahmedabad. Neither team's position in the table changed as GT retained the top spot while DC are still languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Batting first, DC were reduced to 23/5 in five overs following a ferocious opening burst by Indian pacer Mohammed Shami. They created an unwanted record of losing the most wickets during a powerplay in the ongoing IPL season.

Aman Khan's valiant half-century (51 runs off 44 balls) and significant cameos from Axar Patel (27 off 30) and Ripal Patel (23 off 13) helped DC recover to reach a respectable score of 130/8 in their 20 overs.

In response, GT also struggled early on as the DC bowlers made effective use of the fine bowling conditions to reduce the hosts to 32/4 in 6.4 overs. Abhinav Manohar (26 runs off 33 balls) assisted Captain Hardik Pandya (59* runs off 53 balls) in his valiant half-century that kept his team in the game.

With GT needing 33 from the last two overs, Rahul Tewatia (20 runs off 7 balls) brought the hosts close with three consecutive sixes in the penultimate over. However, Ishant Sharma brilliantly defended 12 runs in the final over against dangerous batters like Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan.

On that note, here's a look at three positives for GT from their loss against DC:

#1 Mohammed Shami wins the POTM award for world-class bowling spell

The match began with a stroke of luck for Mohammed Shami as Phil Salt hit an overpitched delivery straight into the hands of David Miller at cover off the first ball of the innings.

Shami then went on to bowl the best opening spell of IPL 2023. He made the ball swing like it was a Test match, getting batters to drive and edge the ball to the keeper. His next three wickets were all caught behind by keeper Wriddhiman Saha. Shami was simply unplayable as he dismissed Phil Salt, Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, and Rilee Rossouw.

In four overs, Shami conceded just 11 runs and picked up four wickets at an exquisite economy rate of 2.75. Despite GT losing the match, Shami was named the Player of the Match for his breath-taking spell. He also became the holder of the Purple Cap with 17 wickets in 9 games at an excellent economy rate of 7.05

#2 Hardik Pandya scores a fighting half-century for GT

GT captain Hardik Pandya, who has been short of runs lately, struck a fine half-century on a difficult track. Pandya (59* runs off 53 balls) wasn't at his free-flowing best, but he stuck in the middle and played an innings of real maturity and composure. The skipper struck seven fours in his restrained innings.

Some might argue that his slow innings contributed to GT's eventual loss. However, the fact that his side was reduced to 32/4 within the first seven overs meant that he had to play an innings like Aman Khan did for DC. Regardless of the result, an innings of such character in difficult conditions against a top-quality attack will do a world of good for his confidence in the upcoming games.

#3 Rahul Tewatia impresses with his heroics yet again

Rahul Tewatia (20 runs off 7 balls) showed yet again why he is one of the best finishers in the league and one of the leading candidates to make his debut for the Indian national team after the tournament On a day when batters struggled to score even at a run-a-ball, Tewatia was effortlessly playing the big shots. The game seemed done and dusted with GT needing 33 runs from two overs. However, Tewatia struck three consecutive sixes against Anrich Nortje to bring GT within touching distance of a famous win.

In six innings this year, Tewatia has been dismissed only once, scoring 63 runs at an average of 63 at an astounding strike-rate of 203.22.

