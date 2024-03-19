3 pressing concerns for CSK ahead of IPL 2024

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are gearing up for what is bound to be a challenging title defense in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

With MS Dhoni playing what will likely be his last season, the Men in Yellow will hope that they have enough experience and talent in their ranks to help their skipper sign off on a high. There's also the added incentive of going past the Mumbai Indians (MI) and becoming the only team to secure six IPL trophies.

It won't be easy for the Super Kings, though. Certain factors have already worked against them, and with the field becoming more competitive each year, there are problems they need to fix before they can attempt to go all the way.

CSK's squad for IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Aravelly Avanish Rao.

Here are three pressing concerns for CSK ahead of IPL 2024.

#3 The Super Kings are plagued by a host of injuries and absences

New Zealand v Bangladesh - Men's ODI Game 3

In the lead-up to IPL 2024, CSK's players have been befallen by a host of niggles and related issues.

Matheesha Pathirana suffered a hamstring strain during Sri Lanka's T20I series against Bangladesh, and his availability for the first part of the season is still up in the air. Mustafizur Rahman had to be stretched off after a bad bout of cramps, and while he is expected to recover, the issue would've taken a bit out of him.

Shivam Dube has been out of action for a while now after suffering a side strain in the Ranji Trophy. Meanwhile, Devon Conway had been ruled out of a good chunk of the IPL after sustaining a thumb injury that required surgery.

Pathirana, Dube and Conway played integral roles in CSK's title triumph last year. They will be huge misses if they are absent for large swathes of the campaign, and Mustafizur's potential absence won't help matters either.

#2 The form of Chennai's middle order is questionable

IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings

Ajinkya Rahane had a dreadful run in the Ranji Trophy, one that wasn't masked at all by his half-century in the final. The Mumbai skipper looked woefully out of touch in the limited-overs tournaments that preceded the marquee red-ball event as well.

The likes of Moeen Ali seem to be on the decline, while Sameer Rizvi is at the other end of his career and will presumably take some time to get used to the IPL level. Alongside Rahane, the duo might not be at their best during the 2024 edition, making Ambati Rayudu's retirement a bit more obvious.

Another concerning aspect of CSK's XII is that Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni might have to bat at No. 6 and No. 7 respectively, in Rayudu's absence. Their game against spin has become dreadful, and having them to hit pace at the death will be the team's best bet to succeed.

#1 CSK lack quality death bowling

South Africa v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Apart from Pathirana, who has fast become one of the world's best death bowlers, CSK are woefully short on resources in that department.

Chennai's Indian pacers - Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Choudhary and Tushar Deshpande - have all proven to be liabilities at that stage of the innings. And with Maheesh Theekshana needed at the other two phases of the innings, Pathirana - if he is fit - might be completely alone at the death.

This has been an issue for quite a while now, and the CSK think tank have been able to come up with suitable plans. But this is a clear concern that must be addressed immediately.