3 reasons why Arshad Khan can be the next big thing in Indian cricket 

The Delhi Capitals (DC) beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 19 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL 2024 on May 14, Tuesday. This was a must-win game for both teams to further their case for qualification into the playoffs this season, and one that DC aced.

However, one player who impressed everyone was all-rounder Arshad Khan of LSG, who bowled with the new ball and later on struck a 33-ball 58 not out.

LSG seemed to be down in the dumps when Arshad walked out in the twelfth over but he gave them some hope while chasing the 209-run target with his hefty blows.

In this listicle, we take a look at three reasons why he can be the next big thing in Indian cricket.

#1 Arshad Khan is a left-arm pacer

One of the biggest things that is bound to set Arshad apart from his competitors is the fact that he is a left-arm seamer.

Almost everyone who follows Indian cricket knows that the nation has faced a dearth of left-arm seamers after the retirement of Zaheer Khan and Irfan Pathan. Although Khaleel Ahmed was given an opportunity in the past, he was not able to cling to it (although he has been named in the reserves for the T20 World Cup.)

If Arshad keeps working hard, he will stand a good chance of becoming one of the next big things in Indian cricket.

#2 He can counter-attack with the bat

Expand Tweet

As he showed against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Tuesday, Arshad also can counter-attack with the bat. He scored a 33-ball unbeaten 58 that included three boundaries and five sixes in that game and brought LSG into the game when all hope seemed to be lost.

Although the visitors ended up losing the game in the end, Arshad's knock gave them a semblance of hope for better things to come.

He batted with complete freedom and tore into the DC bowlers, punishing them for any mistake that they made. His being a left-handed batter in the lower middle order also helps his cause in standing out in the future.

#3 He is a good fielder

Expand Tweet

As LSG head coach Justin Langer pointed out in the post-match press conference after his team had been beaten by DC by 19 runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Tuesday, Arshad is a good fielder.

“I think Arshad is a very, very good cricketer. He bowls, we saw him swing the ball early, he’s a good fieldsman and to be able to bat like that, he’s a very good package," said Langer.

There is no doubt that the influence of LSG fielding coach Jonty Rhodes is seen in Arshad's approach on the field, and it has to be said that if he continues working hard, he has a bright future ahead.

As Langer said, Arshad is a complete package and there are very few cricketers who excel in every skill; hence, he has the potential to become the next big thing in Indian cricket.