3 reasons why Axar Patel should be ahead of Ravindra Jadeja in India's 2024 T20 World Cup plans

India's selectors are due to sit down later this week with head coach Rahul Dravid to pick the side for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The mega event is slated to be held in the West Indies and USA in June this year.

One of the prime bones of contention is going to be the left-arm spinner's slot, with Ravindra Jadeja seeminglye the favorite to nail it down. His closest competitor Axar Patel, however, is breathing down his neck.

Patel has been in fine form for the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL and warrants being picked in the side on the basis of his consistent performances.

If both these spinners are picked in the squad, the management will have to take a call regarding whom to play in the playing eleven. While Jadeja is the veteran and has been around for a long time, Patel is no spring chicken either and deserves respect for his longevity as well.

In this listicle, we take a look at three reasons why Patel should be ahead of Jadeja in India's T20 World Cup plans.

#1 Axar Patel has shown maturity and consistency

Patel can be given a go-ahead of Jadeja, considering that he has shown a lot of maturity and consistency, especially in the ongoing IPL.

It has to be said that the hopes of the Delhi Capitals - when it comes to the bowling department - have almost solely rested upon his shoulders. Not one to baulk at challenges, Patel has taken this responsibility on without shrugging away. He has shown a lot of maturity with the ball in hand, as well as consistency with the bat.

In the nine games that he has played so far this season, Axar Patel has gone wicketless on just three occasions. He has consistently chipped away at DC's opponents at an extremely decent economy rate.

#2 He offers a different trajectory

As compared to Ravindra Jadeja, Patel offers a different trajectory given that he is much taller than the former. His release point is slightly higher than Jadeja's, as is his pivot and non-bowling arm.

This may not seem to be too different to the neutral spectator, but might make a massive difference in the middle overs whenever Patel gets the ball in hand.

This is not to belittle Jadeja by any means, but Patel offers something slightly different, and this may tilt the game in favour of the latter. Jadeja might be the sure-shot starter for India in this tournament but if the management is looking for something different, Patel is be their go-to option.

#3 He can bat in the middle overs

Patel has a strike-rate of 144 in T20Is. [IPL]

Unlike Jadeja, who is known to be a fine finisher, Axar Patel has the ability to also bat in the middle overs. Both these left-arm spinners are fine batters, and it will be extremely tough for the selectors to choose one over the latter.

If one were to take the help of statistics, Jadeja edges Patel out when it comes to averaging well with the bat in hand in T20Is, but the latter beats the former when it comes to strike rate.

Patel has a strike rate of 144 in T20Is whereas Jadeja's is at a dismal 125 in T20Is. The former may be picked by the team management over Jadeja if the idea is to push the scoring rate along as well as tackle difficult bowlers in the middle overs.

With the bat in hand, although the two players are well-matched, Axar Patel may be given the nod owing to his better strike rate.

