3 reasons why Ben Stokes must return to the CSK XI against LSG if fit

England Test captain Ben Stokes was snapped up by Chennai Super Kings with a lot of buzz and excitement. However, the all-rounder has not been able to make any impact in the 2023 IPL and has missed a majority of matches for CSK.

Despite the absence of Ben Stokes, CSK have done fairly well. But as they enter the business end of the league stage, MS Dhoni will need Ben Stokes to be fit and available. Stokes was dealing with a knee issue coming into IPL 2023 and wasn't expected to bowl and there was a lot of focus on how he will be managed.

As CSK get ready to face the Lucknow Super Giants, it will be interesting to see if Ben Stokes gets the nod to start the game if he is fit.

Here's a look at three reasons why Ben Stokes is an absolute must for CSK in their clash against LSG:

#3 Experience in crunch situations

Stokes prospers in pressure scenarios

CSK come into this match after suffering two successive losses. They were briefly the number 1 side in the tournament, but are now placed fourth. There is a proper muddle in mid-table and none of the sides can afford any slip at this juncture.

As such, CSK need to have experience in their side and Ben Stokes, over his career so far, has shown that he steps up when the backs are against the wall. Stokes offers flexibility and if he is fit, can be the all-rounder that MS Dhoni can rely on across varied surfaces.

He could come in handy if LSG decide to play on a sluggish surface where CSK will need experience to combat the cutters and spinners.

#2 Chips in with overs

Stokes will be handy on any type of bowling surface

The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow has two types of pitches. If the game is played on black soil, Stokes will come in handy with his cutters and changes of pace. However, if the game is played on a red-soil pitch, the England all-rounder can be the enforcer with his back-of-a-length attack as he will be able to extract bounce from the surface.

Chennai have not been too smart and effective in the death overs and this is where Dhoni would want to call upon the experience of Ben Stokes. He can chip in with his overs across different phases of the innings – offering the type of flexibility that MS Dhoni revels in. Apart from all this, he can also work with bowlers and strategize the fields in the final few overs.

#1 Match-winner with the bat

Stokes is an absolute gun in the middle order

CSK are well-served with perhaps the best openers in the league. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad have worked brilliantly as openers and are remarkably consistent. However, barring Shivam Dube, the middle order has not given CSK fans any confidence.

Ravindra Jadeja has struggled with the bat this season, Ambati Rayudu has not hit his stride and MS Dhoni saunters in for the final few deliveries.

As such, Ben Stokes will be a welcome addition to the squad and he can be the man around whom the rest of the middle order can play. He can take the number four position and can bat right through till the end and also be a fearsome striker of the ball.

