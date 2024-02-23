3 reasons why it would be a big blow to GT if Mohammed Shami is out of IPL 2024

Senior Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has reportedly been ruled out of the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) due to ongoing issues with his ankle. The injury has kept him out of cricket since the 2023 ODI World Cup at home, a competition in which he finished as the leading wicket-taker with 24 scalps from seven matches at an average of 10.71.

According to a report in news agency PTI, the right-arm pacer was in London in January to take special ankle injections. He was told that he could start light running after three weeks. But apparently the injections haven’t worked.

“Shami was in London in the last week of January to take special ankle injections and he was told that after three weeks, he can start light running and take it from thereon. But the injection hasn’t worked and now the only option left is surgery. He will shortly leave for the UK for surgery. IPL seems out of the question,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by the news agency.

In the wake of the report, we analyze three reasons why it would be a big blow for the Gujarat Titans (GT) if Shami is ruled out of IPL 2024.

#1 Shami has been GT’s standout bowler in the IPL

Mohammed Shami bowling during IPL 2023. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Shami has been the Gujarat Titans’ standout bowler in both IPL seasons that the franchise have featured in so far. In fact, he is GT’s leading wicket-taker in the T20 league, having claimed 48 wickets in 33 matches at an average of 21.04, with two four-wicket hauls. Although his economy rate of 8.01 has been on the slightly higher side, he has an excellent strike rate of 15.75.

The 33-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 edition, with 28 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 18.64. He was instrumental in the Gujarat Titans reaching the final for the second year in a row. Shami also claimed 20 scalps in 16 matches at an average of 24.4 when GT lifted the IPL title during their maiden appearance in the T20 league in 2022.

Shami has the ability to strike key blows, both early in the innings as well as at the death, which is what makes him a massive asset in the T20 format. This X factor is something very rare. It goes without saying that GT will miss Shami's services big time if he is ruled out of IPL 2024.

#2 The other bowlers might be less effective

Mohit Sharma (left) and Rashid Khan celebrate a wicket. (Pic: iplt20.com)

The Gujarat Titans bowlers were highly effective as a combination last season. If Shami was the leading wicket-taker with 28 scalps, pacer Mohit Sharma and canny leg-spinner Rashid Khan were joint-second with 27 wickets each, while Noor Ahmad also claimed 16 in 13 matches.

One of the reasons the other bowlers in the team were getting wickets was the fact that Shami was building pressure on the opposition batters right from the start, by constantly taking wickets and putting them under the pump. As a result, the subsequent batters were also under pressure and often lost their wickets trying to break free.

It will be difficult for Gujarat Titans to find a replacement bowler of Shami’s caliber, who can deliver the goods game after game. And while Rashid is a quality bowler and Mohit an experienced campaigner, Shami’s absence will definitely make the GT bowling attack weaker.

#3 It will be a double blow, with Hardik Pandya also having moved to MI

Shubman Gill has taken over from Hardik Pandya as Gujarat Titans captain. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Not only as a bowler, but the Gujarat Titans will miss Shami as a mentor as well. He has been guiding young bowlers with his experience, be it at the international level or franchise level. With him at the other end, Arshdeep Singh developed into a smart operator during Shami’s stint with the Punjab Kings. So his guidance will definitely be missed.

Also, with former Hardik Pandya moving back to Mumbai Indians, it will be a double blow for GT if Shami is also unavailable. New captain Shubman Gill is pretty young and could have turned to the seasoned fast bowler for some assistance.

If Shami is ruled out of IPL 2024, though, Gill will lose out on a lot in terms of the wealth of experience that the Team India pacer brings along.

