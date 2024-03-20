3 reasons why CSK are the favorites to win IPL 2024

In what's expected to be MS Dhoni's farewell season, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be one of the favorites to clinch the 2024 IPL.

What makes the Men in Yellow such a formidable side? Over the years, they've carved out a niche for themselves as the most consistent unit in IPL history, with five titles and many playoff appearances.

That isn't expected to change this season, and there are plenty of factors that make CSK a team with one foot in the knockout stages even before the tournament begins.

CSK's squad for IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Aravelly Avanish Rao

Here are three reasons why CSK are the favorites to win IPL 2024:

#3 The MS Dhoni factor is impossible to ignore

MS Dhoni (right)

There's just something about MS Dhoni. The CSK captain has vaulted considerably weak outfits to playoffs and titles, and it's arguable that no other captain in the IPL would've been able to replicate that feat.

In his farewell season, emotions will be sky-high, and those generally bring the best out of the team. Of course, there's Dhoni's tactical inputs and death-overs hitting, which automatically make Chennai a better side, but there's also the feel-good factor associated with the superstar that has a massive role to play in a tournament like the IPL.

CSK have always stuck to the basics over the course of the IPL, and their strategies at the auction and on the field have always revolved around Dhoni calling the shots.

With that being a constant this year as well, it's safe to say that Chennai are always in the title picture.

#2 Home ground advantage could be massive for CSK in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings fans

The BCCI hasn't announced the entire IPL timetable, so there are many unanswered questions regarding venues. However, if the existing trend continues this year, the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the venue of defending champions CSK, is likely to host Qualifier 1 and the grand final.

If that happens, assuming Chennai make it through to the playoffs, they will have a massive advantage. Not only is their roster constructed to make the most of their home conditions, but they will also have a ton of support to bank on.

Even during the league stage, CSK can be backed to win at least five of their seven home matches. If they can stitch together a few wins on the road, they will be in an excellent position to finish in the top-two and contest for a spot in the final.

#1 CSK's first-choice side is essentially the same as the one they won IPL 2023 with

Shivam Dube

Barring Ambati Rayudu, who has retired, CSK have essentially the same squad that they won IPL 2023 with. In fact, they've only strengthened their unit by releasing the likes of Ben Stokes and signing players like Daryl Mitchell and Shardul Thakur.

A couple of injuries, such as the one to Devon Conway, have thrown a small spanner into the Super Kings' works. However, as they have done so often in the past, they are bound to stick to their guns and implement the plans that have worked for them so far.

Unlike some of the other teams, which have undergone wholesale changes despite going through a mini-auction, CSK's core is intact and rock-solid. And that, in itself, will take them a long way in IPL 2024.